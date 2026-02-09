Count Tom Morello among the fans in the stands at Super Bowl LX who held signs protesting the recent actions of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

The former Rage Against the Machine guitarist shared a photo on Sunday night (Feb. 8) showing him seated in the stadium, holding a towel with the phrase "ICE OUT" printed on it.

Morello has been vocal in his displeasure over ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in various cities in recent months, including Minneapolis, where two people have been shot and killed in incidents involving federal agents. A Jan. 30 concert in the city featuring Morello and Bruce Springsteen helped raise money for the families of both victims.

Where Did Tom Morello Get His 'ICE OUT' Towel?

The "ICE OUT" towel from Morello's Instagram appears to have been from a larger movement that provided thousands of towels to Super Bowl attendees. According to information provided to Loudwire, the towels are part of Flags in the Stands, which is meant to be a "non-disruptive visual action."

Contra-ICE, the group behind the towels, says it is made of "artists, musicians and community organizers standing up to the inhumane treatment and abuses carried out in the name of immigration enforcement across the United States."

Photo provided Photo provided loading...

The towels, which were designed by cartoonist and activist Lalo Alcaraz, included a QR code that could be scanned to reveal Contra-ICE information and resources.

Protest Towel Also Referenced Green Day

In addition to the "ICE OUT" message and QR code, the towel's design also featured a cartoon of a bunny kicking a football encased in ice on the opposite side. The character was a nod to this year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bad Bunny.

READ MORE: Rockers Who Openly Supported Bad Bunny Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

But that wasn't the only musician tied into the design. A heart-shaped grenade can be seen in the bunny's left hand.

The grenade is similar to what is seen on the cover of Green Day's 2004 album, American Idiot. The veteran rock band was tasked with playing a Super Bowl Kickoff event on Sunday.

The action on the field saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13. But if you care about none of that and only want to know about Super Bowl commercials, we've got you covered.