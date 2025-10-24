The list of rock artists supporting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance next year continues to grow.

The announcement that the rapper/singer had been selected to perform at the NFL's biggest game of the season was met with a divided response for several reasons. Bad Bunny has also become a political talking point for those who want to push for other artists to get the spotlight.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a petition is being circulated in favor of having 73-year-old country artist George Strait get the nod over Bad Bunny.

Don't expect the NFL to go back on its decision anytime soon, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters this week the league is "confident" in its choice of Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here is a look at which rockers have come out in support of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl selection.

Ken Casey (Dropkick Murphys)

Rolling Stone recently asked Dropkick Murphys vocalist and founding member Ken Casey to provide his thoughts on Bad Bunny being selected to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. Casey has never been shy about voicing his support or concerns regarding political and societal issues.

"I had never really listened to Bad Bunny's music, but after his performance in Happy Gilmore 2, I will go to the mat for that guy," Casey told Rolling Stone.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican performer was featured in the 2025 film playing the role of the title character's caddy, Oscar Mejias.

"God bless his heart," Casey said during the interview. "He is a true, true American."

Casey also expressed to Rolling Stone that those in the political arena should reconsider how much concern they are paying to this year's performer.

"There's way bigger problems in the world than who is at the halftime show at the Super Bowl."

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Metallica continues to get thrown around by rock fans as a suggested Super Bowl halftime performer every year. And with Super Bowl LX landing at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area this year, there seemed to be a glimmer of hope for the band to get the gig as a hometown nod.

But that obviously is not happening.

Disturbed vocalist David Draiman fully supports Metallica playing the Super Bowl, but he is also willing to recognize other artists that "deserve" it as well.

"I may prefer to have Metallica play the Super Bowl any day of the week and twice on Sunday," Draiman posted on X, formerly Twitter. "HOWEVER.... there is no doubt that Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in world [sic] and that he DESERVES his halftime spot."

Jelly Roll

Besides being performers with large fan bases, Bad Bunny and Jelly Roll have quite a few things in common. One of those commonalities is that they've both dipped their toes in the world of professional wrestling for the WWE.

Bad Bunny first appeared in a tag team match during WrestleMania 37 in 2021 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Since then, he has appeared in the ring during at least two other major WWE events

Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut for WWE during this year's SummerSlam event in August. Unfortunately, he and teammate Randy Orton were defeated by Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Jelly Roll.was one of the first people to congratulate Bad Bunny when it was announced that he got the halftime gig. He was also sure to mention their WWE ties.

"From WrestleMania to the Super Bowl– you inspire us all! Much love," he commented on Bad Bunny's Instagram following the announcement in September.

Carlos Santana

Less than a month after Bad Bunny was announced for the Super Bowl, Carlos Santana found himself needing to squash false stories about the performer with a statement on his official website.

According to the site, it was falsely implied by "internet trolls" that Santana was critical of the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny for the spot.

"Fear is the flavor right now. Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth – saying that I didn't want Bad Bunny to be represented at the Super Bowl," Santana wrote. "I never said that, nor would I ever."

He blamed the accusations on "hostile forces" that are trying to create division around the issue.

"They want people to be miserable and to spend too much time in their minds. I spend a lot of time in my heart and in my heart I celebrate Bad Bunny."