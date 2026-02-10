Disturbed's David Draiman has a "radical" idea for a music festival.

The vocalist shared a post on social media last night (Feb. 9) calling for "any organization" to set up a music festival that features artists of different genres from all over the political spectrum. He argued that music should bring people together despite their differences.

His full proposition reads:

Here's a "radical" idea. Music should be a bridge between all people. I challenge any organization out there to put on a festival that has Bad Bunny, Kid Rock and all kinds of acts from different sides of the political spectrum, sharing the same stage. Everyone can showcase their respective cultures and backgrounds, fuse musical elements together, perform together, celebrate life together… …PUSH BACK AGAINST THIS DARKNESS…TOGETHER. It can be an opportunity to share, and appreciate the respective cultures that gave birth to each artist’s unique form of entertainment. Music can unite people like nothing else in creation. It’s beyond time we remembered that.

Draiman likely referenced Bad Bunny and Kid Rock in his post because both artists performed Sunday night (Feb. 8) during the Super Bowl — the former at the official Super Bowl Halftime Show and the latter at Turning Point USA's "All-American Halftime Show."

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show had a massive cultural impact as it was performed entirely in Spanish and was laced with Easter eggs and odes to Puerto Rico. Thus, it was heavily criticized by conservatives, especially President Trump, who called the show "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" [via NPR].

The Disturbed vocalist's post may have also been inspired by Kid Rock's traveling Rock the Country festival, which initially featured a lineup of rock, country and hip-hop artists including Creed, Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jelly Roll, Aaron Lewis of Staind and some others.

What Happened to Rock the Country?

A little less than a month after the eight Rock the Country festivals were announced, Shinedown released a statement announcing they had withdrawn from playing the South Carolina installment.

"We have one boss, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country festival. We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division," the band wrote in a since-deleted statement on Instagram.

That same day, the South Carolina date was pulled from the festival's website and Creed's name vanished from the festival lineup on the homepage. This was Creed's only scheduled Rock the Country festival appearance.

Rock the Country has since shared a post confirming that their South Carolina date had been canceled.

"Rock the Country stands for: music, community and pride in where we come from. Loving America isn't political, it's who we are," they wrote.

Perhaps Disturbed will start their own festival.

