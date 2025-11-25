The 11 Best Rock Song Collaborations of the 2020s (So Far)

We may only be at the midpoint of the decade, but some of the top rock songs of the 2020s so far have been collaborations that teamed up some of the best that modern music has to offer.

For this list, we're looking at the first five years of the decade (2020-2024) and some of the great team-ups on record. There are certain artists who enjoyed the spirit of collaboration enough to make multiple appearances on this list. Yes, we're looking at the legendary Ozzy Osbourne and you David Draiman.

The list also shines a spotlight on some of the biggest female rockers going, with The Pretty Reckless, Halestorm, Poppy and Lacey Sturm all turning up.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Almost Appeared on a Song With Madonna, But Got an '80s Film Star Instead

Seven of the 11 songs on this list actually topped the Mainstream Rock chart upon their release, meaning that both rock radio and the fans gave their stamp of approval on each of these songs.

And if you're looking to see if there's any collaborations from 2025 in this list, we'll be announcing our Best Songs of 2025 list soon so there could eventually be some additions to what's provided below.

The Best Rock Collaborations of the 2020s (So Far) Two (or more) stars on a song is better than one, so let's take a closer look at the 2020s best rock collaborations. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

