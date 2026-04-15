The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen was hospitalized last night (April 14) over a reaction from a recent spider bite.

The singer, who received a series of rabies shots in the spring of 2024 after being bit by a bat onstage in Europe, shared a post on social media a few days ago revealing that she'd been bit by a spider in Mexico. Both incidents occurred while The Pretty Reckless were opening for AC/DC.

Yesterday, Momsen shared several social media posts from a hospital in Mexico and showed the skin rash that has formed on her leg as a result of the venom.

"Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO," she wrote in one of the Instagram captions, adding, "but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!"

A second post showed the vocalist holding an ice pack on her head and then a video of her legs as she was wheeled around the hospital. The clip shows an outline that had been drawn around the rash, likely meant to monitor whether the rash would continue spreading.

See both posts below.

What Kind of Spider Was Taylor Momsen Bit By?

While Momsen didn't share the specific type of spider that bit her, the publication Mexperience notes that there are three kinds of venomous spider known for biting people in the country: the Black Widow, the Brown Recluse (also known as the "violin spider") and the Hobo Spider.

The latter is the least harmful, according to the article. The venom from a Black Widow is mostly toxic to people with compromised immune systems and those who suffer an allergic reaction, mostly causing muscle pain and spasms, heart palpitations, sweating and abdominal cramps.

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A bite from a Brown Recluse can have more severe repercussions but is typically only fatal for very young or very old people. The bite can cause scarring and ulcers around the area.

Momsen received a shot for the bite soon after noticing it, so hopefully the skin reaction subsides soon and she's able to make a quick recovery.

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