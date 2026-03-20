20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 13-19, 2026)
Things are starting to pick up just at the warmer weather arrives. This week we've got 20 new rock and metal tours announced, plus a wealth of festival reveals and special performance announcements.
Leading the way we've got an amazing pairing of Chicago punk as Rise Against will take out Alkaline Trio for dates this fall. Meanwhile, The Pretty Reckless are adding their own headline dates amidst a run of shows with AC/DC this year. And finally, Hawthorne Heights have added another leg of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of If Only You Were Lonely.
This week also saw the reveal of Lollapalooza for 2026 as well as the Just Like Heaven festival bill. And legendary acts such as Sir Paul McCartney, Guns N' Roses and Limp Bizkit have booked some special gigs.
See all the big touring and festival announcements from the past seven days below.
Anvil
Tour Dates: June 3 - July 11
Support Acts: Midnite Hellion
Ticketing Info
Band of Horses / Dinosaur Jr.
Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Band of Horses will play Everything All the Time album while Dinosaur Jr. celebrates Where You Been.
Ticketing Info
Buckcherry
Tour Dates: June 26 - July 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Chiodos
Tour Dates: July 30 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: 156/Silence, Sace6 and Calva Louise
Ticketing Info
Cold Steel
Tour Dates: April 5 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cypress Hill
Tour Dates: July 9 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Deicide
Tour Dates: April 9 - May 26 *
Support Acts: Rotting Christ, Immolation
Ticketing Info
* select off dates on tour with headliner Behemoth
Eihwar
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Michale Graves
Tour Dates: April 3 - May 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Hawthorne Heights
Tour Dates: Oct. 21 - Nov. 25
Support Acts: Letlive., Creeper
Notes: New second leg of If Only You Were Lonely 20th anniversary tour
Ticketing Info
Billy Idol
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas residency at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau.
Ticketing Info
Jinjer
Tour Dates: June 5 - July 25
Support Acts: Crystal Lake, Entheos
Ticketing Info
Metric / Broken Social Scene
Tour Dates: June 25 - 29; Oct. 3 - 7
Support Acts: Stars
Notes: Newly added shows to existing tour.
Ticketing Info
Minus the Bear
Tour Dates: Sept. 2 - 19
Support Acts: Keep
Ticketing Info
The Pretty Reckless
Tour Dates: July 10 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Public Image LTD
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 9; Feb. 17 - March 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rise Against
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Alkaline Trio
Ticketing Info
Two Door Cinema Club
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: STRFKR, Phantogram, Friendly Fires
Ticketing Info
The Wallflowers
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 24; June 4 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Playing Bringing Down the Horse and Tom Petty's Long After Dark in full.
Ticketing Info
Ann Wilson
Tour Dates: May 11 - June 1
Support Acts: Director Barb Hall
Notes: 10-date documentary film screening & Q&A tour for In My Voice.
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Smashing Pumpkins will co-headline the 2026 Lollapalooza festival taking place July 30-Aug. 2 at Chicago's Grant Park. Turnstile, Yungblud, Geese, Wet Leg, 5 Seconds of Summer, Hot Mulligan and more are among the other rock acts playing the annual festival.
Ticketing Info
* Bad Omens, Lamb of God, Poppy, The Ghost Inside, Blood incantation, Sylosis, Vana and Versailles have all been announced for Knotfest Mexico taking place Dec. 5 at Estadio Fray Nano in Mexico City, Mexico
Ticketing Info
* The lineup for the Just Like Heaven was revealed this week with The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem and Dayglow leading the way. STRFKR, Chromeo, The Rapture, Feist, Whitney, Porches, TV Girl and more will also be playing on Aug. 12 at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Ticketing Info
* I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Story of the Year, August Burns Red, Zebrahead, Save Ferris, Malevolence, Voodoo Glow Skulls and more will play Rock La Cauze Aug. 6-8 at Parc Terre-Des-Jeunes in Victoriaville, Quebec.
Ticketing Info
* There are now several Sick New World Side Shows scheduled around the upcoming festival. Poison the Well will be joined by Terror, Pain of Truth and End It April 24 at the Las Vegas House of Blues. Mastodon are playing with Melvins and Flatwounds April 24 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. P.O.D. are also heading up a killer bill with Alien Ant Farm, Snot and Teenwolf at the Ayu Night Swim Pre-Party on April 24.
Ticketing Info
* Norma Jean, Kittie and Sunami will play Viva Thrash Vegas as The Strat in Las Vegas on April 24. Elijah and Roman Candle will open.
Ticketing Info
* Glyph, The Convalescence, Squidhammer, Famous Strangers and Let It Rot will play June 26 and 27 at Decimate Metal Festival, taking place at the Millet Agriplex Arena in Millet, Alberta.
Ticketing Info
* Rebelution, The Offspring, Kolohe Kai, The Interrupters, Goldfinger, Steel Pulse, Common Kings, The Movement, Soja and more will play Mission Bayfest Oct. 16-18 at Mission Beach’s Mariner’s Point Park in California.
Ticketing Info
* The Piranha Pit Fest III lineup is set. Taking place May 1-2 at Montreal's Piranha Bar, the lineup features Macabre, Kings of Thrash, Gorgasm, Atrophy, Pessimist, DBC and more.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* Paul McCartney has booked two nights at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre March 27 and 28.
Ticketing Info
* Guns N' Roses will play April 30 at the Hard Rock Hollywood for a special show in coordination with the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Ticketing Info
* Limp Bizkit have announced a pair of shows Oct. 11 and 12 at Nashville's The Truth music venue.
Ticketing Info
* Avenged Sevenfold, Good Charlotte and A Day to Remember will team up for a special one-off Los Angeles show Aug. 30 at BMO Stadium.
Ticketing Info
* Dropkick Murphys have been confirmed for the March 28 No Kings Boston Rally playing a special acoustic set in Boston Commons.
Event Info
* Andrew McMahon has revealed his plans for the 17th annual Dear Jack benefit. McMahon will join Strings Attached and the Colorado Symphony Nov. 13 in Denver playing orchestral versions of music from all three of his bands.
Ticketing Info
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner