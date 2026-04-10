It's another week of big rock and metal tours, so let's see who just announced dates.

Among the 14 new tours announced this week, Jack White leads the way. He just added a last minute Coachella appearance as well as dates booked out through the summer.

For '80s legend Billy Idol, it truly is a nice day to tour again. He's added a summer trek surrounding his Las Vegas residency.

And if the 2000s are your jam, you can enjoy a killer co-headline bill with Silverstein and Story of the Year teaming up for dates running from July into November.

This week also gave us the return of American Football, more Fozzy shows and plenty more.

American Football

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Tour Dates: May 15 - Sept. 23

Support Acts: Mei Semones, Marconi Union, Ian Sweet, Afternoon Bike Ride and Bleachers

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: June 4 - July 16

Support Acts: None

Notes: These dates are co-headline shows outside of their support dates for Jinjer.

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Fozzy

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Tour Dates: May 7 - 16

Support Acts: Spineshank, FLAW, Who on Earth

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head automatica in 2026 Photo Credit: Jesse Cassar loading...

Tour Dates: June 1 - 11; Sept. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

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Billy Idol

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Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 23; Sept. 10 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed

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insane clown posse in 2024 with 2026 gathering of the juggalos logo Noam Galai, Getty Images / Psychopathic Records, Loma Vista loading...

Tour Dates: April 12 - 28; June 26 - 28; Aug. 14 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

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Howard Jones

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Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 23

Support Acts: Wang Chung, English Beat, Modern English, Richard Blade

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The Mars Volta Unleash New Song ‘Vigil,’ Announce Album Details Fat Bob loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 20

Support Acts: None Listed

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Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia

thom yorke of radiohead with kid a mnesiac admat Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images / Nasty Little Man loading...

Tour Dates: May 6 - Feb. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Art, music and film installation. Band is not performing

Ticketing Info

The Rockett Mafia

Poison's Rikki Rockett playing drums Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 21 - Sept. 27

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating Poison's 40th anniversary of Look What the Cat Dragged In

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Tour Dates: April 9 - May 21

Support Acts: Mix of headline dates and shows supporting Deicide

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Silverstein / Story of the Year

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Tour Dates: July 12 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: Origami Angel

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Titanium Tart

nicko mcbrain sitting behind the drums; titanium tart 2026 tour poster Annamaria DiSanto, WireImage, Getty Images / Titanium Tart, Facebook loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

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Jack White

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Tour Dates: April 11; July 10 - 25; Sept. 8 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

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Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

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* Incendiary and Comeback Kid will head up the lineup for the 2026 Within These Walls Festival taking place Sept. 19 at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Ariz. Set Your Goals, I Am the Avalanche, Skycamefalling, B.D.R., Beg for Life, Commoner and more will also play.

Ticketing Info

* YOB, Khemmis, Greenleaf, Dopethrone, Kal-El, Howling Giant and more have all signed on for Ripplefest Texas Sept. 17-20 at the Far Out Lounge in Austin, Texas.

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READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises Taking Place in 2026

* Jack White was just added as a late addition to Coachella's opening weekend. He'll play an early afternoon performance in the Mojave Tent this Saturday (April 11).

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* Alanis Morissette will play a special show on May 29 at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston as part of the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Series.

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* Dead to Fall have booked a second show July 24 in Salinas, Calif. at the Hacienda Mexican Grill where they'll be saluting the 20th anniversary of their third album, The Phoenix Throne. This comes on the heels of this weekend's (April 11) performance saluting the record at Milwaukee's Falcon Bowl.

Ticketing Info

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.