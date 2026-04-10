14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 3-9, 2026)
It's another week of big rock and metal tours, so let's see who just announced dates.
Among the 14 new tours announced this week, Jack White leads the way. He just added a last minute Coachella appearance as well as dates booked out through the summer.
For '80s legend Billy Idol, it truly is a nice day to tour again. He's added a summer trek surrounding his Las Vegas residency.
And if the 2000s are your jam, you can enjoy a killer co-headline bill with Silverstein and Story of the Year teaming up for dates running from July into November.
This week also gave us the return of American Football, more Fozzy shows and plenty more.
American Football
Tour Dates: May 15 - Sept. 23
Support Acts: Mei Semones, Marconi Union, Ian Sweet, Afternoon Bike Ride and Bleachers
Ticketing Info
Entheos / Crystal Lake
Tour Dates: June 4 - July 16
Support Acts: None
Notes: These dates are co-headline shows outside of their support dates for Jinjer.
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Fozzy
Tour Dates: May 7 - 16
Support Acts: Spineshank, FLAW, Who on Earth
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Head Automatica
Tour Dates: June 1 - 11; Sept. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
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Billy Idol
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 23; Sept. 10 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Insane Clown Posse
Tour Dates: April 12 - 28; June 26 - 28; Aug. 14 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Howard Jones
Tour Dates: July 19 - Aug. 23
Support Acts: Wang Chung, English Beat, Modern English, Richard Blade
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The Mars Volta
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
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Radiohead's Kid A Mnesia
Tour Dates: May 6 - Feb. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Art, music and film installation. Band is not performing
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The Rockett Mafia
Tour Dates: May 21 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating Poison's 40th anniversary of Look What the Cat Dragged In
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Rotting Christ
Tour Dates: April 9 - May 21
Support Acts: Mix of headline dates and shows supporting Deicide
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Silverstein / Story of the Year
Tour Dates: July 12 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: Origami Angel
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Titanium Tart
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
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Jack White
Tour Dates: April 11; July 10 - 25; Sept. 8 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
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Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Incendiary and Comeback Kid will head up the lineup for the 2026 Within These Walls Festival taking place Sept. 19 at The Nile Theater in Mesa, Ariz. Set Your Goals, I Am the Avalanche, Skycamefalling, B.D.R., Beg for Life, Commoner and more will also play.
Ticketing Info
* YOB, Khemmis, Greenleaf, Dopethrone, Kal-El, Howling Giant and more have all signed on for Ripplefest Texas Sept. 17-20 at the Far Out Lounge in Austin, Texas.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises Taking Place in 2026
* Jack White was just added as a late addition to Coachella's opening weekend. He'll play an early afternoon performance in the Mojave Tent this Saturday (April 11).
Ticketing Info
* Alanis Morissette will play a special show on May 29 at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston as part of the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Series.
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* Dead to Fall have booked a second show July 24 in Salinas, Calif. at the Hacienda Mexican Grill where they'll be saluting the 20th anniversary of their third album, The Phoenix Throne. This comes on the heels of this weekend's (April 11) performance saluting the record at Milwaukee's Falcon Bowl.
Ticketing Info
See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner