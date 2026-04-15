What songs would you like to see represent Billy Idol at his Rock Hall induction in 2026? Idol was one of the recently announced Class of 2026 for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and he'll go in alongside his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens.

The induction ceremony itself often limits the inducted acts to a medley of three songs to represent their entire catalog, which leaves us asking which songs you'd most like to see play to celebrate how vital Billy Idol was throughout his career.

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In this poll, we've provided 10 of Idol's biggest hits. They include: "Dancing With Myself," "Mony Mony," "Hot in the City," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," "Eyes Without a Face," "Flesh for Fantasy," "Catch My Fall," "To Be a Lover" and "Cradle of Love."

As we've allowed a scale of ranking each song 1-10, you have the option of assigning one number each 1 to 10 or just generally giving each song a ranking on the overall scale. We'll compile the final percentages for each track for a post just ahead of Idol's induction performance on Nov. 14.

For now, just head below and rank some of Billy Idol's biggest hits that you would most like to see performed at the Rock Hall induction in the voting tool below. And learn more about the 2026 Rock Hall induction class via the Rock Hall website.

See Billy Idol in the Rock Songs of the Summer for Each Year of the '90s below.