Happy birthday to all you November rock stars!

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well.

There were a lot of talented musicians born during the month of November, including such Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Anthony Kiedis, Kirk Hammett, Mike D., Jimi Hendrix and Matt Cameron.

READ MORE: See Over 150 Rock Star Yearbook Photos From Before They Were Famous

It's also a big birthday month for Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators singer Myles Kennedy, '80s rock icon Billy Idol, Nickelback's leader Chad Kroeger, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. Bring Me the Horizon's singer Oli Sykes and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

You've also got members of Korn, Slipknot, KISS, Anthrax, Jimmy Eat World and more also blowing out some candles this month. Scroll through the list below to see all of November's Rock + Metal Rock Star Birthdays.