VOTE: Better Myles Kennedy Band – Alter Bridge vs. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

What is Myles Kennedy's best band? In this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show we ask you to pick between Alter Bridge and Kennedy's work with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Alter Bridge are currently eight albums into their career with their self-titled album yielding five big singles including the smash "Silent Divide." But they've also had a stellar career with such standouts as "Open Your Eyes," "Rise Today," "Isolation," "Addicted to Pain," "Show Me a Leader" and more.

On the other side, Kennedy has been fronting Slash's band for four albums with a fifth, Flying Blind, on the way. The title track is currently climbing the charts. Slash, Kennedy and their cohorts The Conspirators have also given us such outstanding songs as "You're a Lie," "Standing in the Sun," "World on Fire," "Bent to Fly," "Driving Rain," "Mind Your Manners" and "The River Is Rising."

READ MORE: Slash Announces New Album + 2027 Tour Dates

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked group will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

Below, see 60 rockers who've found success in multiple bands.