12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 22-28, 2026)

12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 22-28, 2026)

Erika Goldring, Getty Images, Mark Horton, Getty Images, Ethan Miller, Getty Images

What a week it is for new tour announcements. We've got 11 new rock and metal tours that were revealed over the past week.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry have booked a fall co-headlining tour that should be one of the more energetic shows you'll see this year.

Alter Bridge have booked another leg of tour dates that pairs them up with Big Wreck and Tim Montana for November and December.

And you've also got Down playing a late summer run with Helmet and Spirit in the Room.

Elsewhere, DragonForce have booked a late year tour with new co-vocalist Alissa White-Gluz in town. The Summer Slaughter tour has revealed a second late summer leg with Hatebreed once again headlining. And we also got word on the 2026 Riot Fest lineup.

See all the big rock and metal tours and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

Alter Bridge

Napalm Records
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Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: Big Wreck, Tim Montana
Ticketing Info

Armored Saint / Metal Church

Photo by Travis Shinn
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Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - 21
Support Acts: LiveKill
Ticketing Info

Danzig

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 25
Support Acts: Twin Temple
Notes: More bands, venues and on sale dates TBA

Down

Photo by Metal Dave Media
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Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 4
Support Acts: Helmet, Spirit in the Room
Ticketing Info

DragonForce

Travis Shinn
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Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: 20th Anniversary Inhuman Rampage tour.
Ticketing Info

Knocked Loose / Denzel Curry

Jared Leibowitz
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Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Mella

Clarion Call Media
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Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: Body Thief, Postdrone
Ticketing Info

Nonpoint

O'Donnell Media Group
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Tour Dates: July 23 - Sept. 4
Support Acts: Spineshank, (hed) p.e., SOiL, Powerman 5000
Ticketing Info

Nothing But Thieves

Live Nation
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Tour Dates: March 30 - April 21
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Periphery

Ekaterina Gorbacheva
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Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 18
Support Acts: Ne Obliviscaris, Greyhaven and Ando San.
Ticketing Info

Quicksand

Credit: Annette Rodriguez
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Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - Sept. 3
Support Acts: Bane, Soul Blind
Ticketing Info

Summer Slaughter (Second Leg)

Roy Rochlin, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 13
Acts: Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates To Hell, Torture and Creeping Death
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures
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* The 2026 Riot Fest lineup was revealed this week, with Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil and Alanis Morissette serving as headliners. The music weekend, running Sept. 18-20 at Chicago's Douglass Park, will also feature Rise Against, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Nash, The All-American Rejects, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith, Sugar, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter and more.
Ticketing Info

* Tom Morello is stating the 2026 Power to the People festival Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Special guests include Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Jack Black, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Serj Tankan, Brittany Howard, Taylor Momsen, The Linda Lindas, Darryl "DMC' McDaniels, Matt Cameron, Grandson, Killer Mike, The Neighborhood Kids, Shepard Fairey and more to be named.
Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Levitation festival lineup has been announced. American Football, Bikini Kill, Molchat Doma and a still to be named fourth headliner will lead the festival, which is set for Sept. 10-13 in Austin, Texas. Also set to play are Die Spitz, Gibby Haynes, Peter Hook and the Light, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and more.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Shinedown's new album, Ei8ht, arrived earlier today and the band will be taking part in a livestream Q&A today (May 29) at 12:30PM through YouTube.
Viewing Info

* Belinda Carlisle, Kate Pierson, Kathy Valentine, Cherie Currie, Beth Nielsen Chapman and more are among the musicians taking part in the Women's Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Nov. 5-8 in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info

* Alexisonfire will play their lone 2026 U.S. headline show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Crisis album on Aug. 12 at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B in Buffalo, N.Y. Underoath, Snapcase and SPACED will open.
Ticketing Info

* All Time Low are playing a special acoustic benefit show June 7 at Cisco Brewers Nantucket in Nantucket, Mass. The show will celebrate the band's new branding partnership on Nantucket Crisps “Bay Spice” chips.
Ticketing Info

* Franky Perez and the Allnighters are kicking off a residency at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in which they'll be playing a weekly show. It all kicks off Thursday, June 25 and is expected to continue each Thursday night thereafter.
Ticketing Info

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Alter Bridge, Armored Saint, Down, DragonForce, Knocked Loose, Levitation Festival, Metal Church, Nonpoint, Periphery, Quicksand, Riot Fest, Summer Slaughter
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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