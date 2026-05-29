What a week it is for new tour announcements. We've got 11 new rock and metal tours that were revealed over the past week.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry have booked a fall co-headlining tour that should be one of the more energetic shows you'll see this year.

Alter Bridge have booked another leg of tour dates that pairs them up with Big Wreck and Tim Montana for November and December.

And you've also got Down playing a late summer run with Helmet and Spirit in the Room.

Elsewhere, DragonForce have booked a late year tour with new co-vocalist Alissa White-Gluz in town. The Summer Slaughter tour has revealed a second late summer leg with Hatebreed once again headlining. And we also got word on the 2026 Riot Fest lineup.

See all the big rock and metal tours and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge Napalm Records loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: Big Wreck, Tim Montana

Ticketing Info

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Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - 21

Support Acts: LiveKill

Ticketing Info

glenn danzig, danzig Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 25

Support Acts: Twin Temple

Notes: More bands, venues and on sale dates TBA

Down

down in 2026 Photo by Metal Dave Media loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 4

Support Acts: Helmet, Spirit in the Room

Ticketing Info

DragonForce

dragonforce in 2026 with alissa white gluz Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: 20th Anniversary Inhuman Rampage tour.

Ticketing Info

knocked loose and denzel curry in 2026 Jared Leibowitz loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

Mella

mella in 2026 Clarion Call Media loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - Aug. 9

Support Acts: Body Thief, Postdrone

Ticketing Info

nonpoint in 2026 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: July 23 - Sept. 4

Support Acts: Spineshank, (hed) p.e., SOiL, Powerman 5000

Ticketing Info

Nothing But Thieves

nathing but thieves in 2024 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: March 30 - April 21

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

periphery in 2024 Ekaterina Gorbacheva loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 18

Support Acts: Ne Obliviscaris, Greyhaven and Ando San.

Ticketing Info

quicksand in 2026 Credit: Annette Rodriguez loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - Sept. 3

Support Acts: Bane, Soul Blind

Ticketing Info

hatebreed's jamey jasta Roy Rochlin, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 13

Acts: Hatebreed, Terror, Incantation, Gates To Hell, Torture and Creeping Death

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4 Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures loading...

* The 2026 Riot Fest lineup was revealed this week, with Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil and Alanis Morissette serving as headliners. The music weekend, running Sept. 18-20 at Chicago's Douglass Park, will also feature Rise Against, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Nash, The All-American Rejects, The Format, Taking Back Sunday, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, Pixies, Patti Smith, Sugar, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter and more.

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* Tom Morello is stating the 2026 Power to the People festival Oct. 3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland. Special guests include Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Jack Black, Dropkick Murphys, Cypress Hill, Serj Tankan, Brittany Howard, Taylor Momsen, The Linda Lindas, Darryl "DMC' McDaniels, Matt Cameron, Grandson, Killer Mike, The Neighborhood Kids, Shepard Fairey and more to be named.

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* The 2026 Levitation festival lineup has been announced. American Football, Bikini Kill, Molchat Doma and a still to be named fourth headliner will lead the festival, which is set for Sept. 10-13 in Austin, Texas. Also set to play are Die Spitz, Gibby Haynes, Peter Hook and the Light, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and more.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Shinedown's new album, Ei8ht, arrived earlier today and the band will be taking part in a livestream Q&A today (May 29) at 12:30PM through YouTube.

Viewing Info

* Belinda Carlisle, Kate Pierson, Kathy Valentine, Cherie Currie, Beth Nielsen Chapman and more are among the musicians taking part in the Women's Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Nov. 5-8 in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* Alexisonfire will play their lone 2026 U.S. headline show celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Crisis album on Aug. 12 at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B in Buffalo, N.Y. Underoath, Snapcase and SPACED will open.

Ticketing Info

* All Time Low are playing a special acoustic benefit show June 7 at Cisco Brewers Nantucket in Nantucket, Mass. The show will celebrate the band's new branding partnership on Nantucket Crisps “Bay Spice” chips.

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* Franky Perez and the Allnighters are kicking off a residency at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in which they'll be playing a weekly show. It all kicks off Thursday, June 25 and is expected to continue each Thursday night thereafter.

Ticketing Info

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.

