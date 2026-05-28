Knocked Loose Announce 2026 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates With Denzel Curry
Knocked Loose will return to the road in North America this fall as part of a co-headlining tour with rapper Denzel Curry.
The 24-date "Hive Mind" tour begins Sept. 26 in Newport, Kentucky, and will hit several major U.S. cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Denver. Superheaven and Boundaries will serve as openers throughout the trek.
A tour with Knocked Loose and Curry was seemingly inevitable. The band released a song featuring Curry, "Hive Mind," in February.
Knocked Loose (featuring Denzel Curry), 'Hive Mind'
An artist presale for tickets begins June 2. The general on-sale for tickets to the co-headlining tour starts June 4.
Ticket information is available on Knocked Loose's website.
Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry 2026 "Hive Mind" Tour
Sept. 26 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
Sept. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic - Outdoors
Sept. 29 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds
Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa @ Stateside Live!
Oct. 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Oct. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 9 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors
Oct. 11 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
Oct. 14 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender
Oct. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
Oct. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Oct. 24 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World+
Oct. 27 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors
Oct. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Oct. 31 - Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Warehouse
Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
Nov. 3 – Denver, Col. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Nov. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Nov. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Teambro
(+ no Denzel Curry)
Knocked Loose is currently touring Europe as the opener on separate tours by Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. A full list of the band's 2026 tour dates is available on their official website.
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll