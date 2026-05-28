Knocked Loose will return to the road in North America this fall as part of a co-headlining tour with rapper Denzel Curry.

The 24-date "Hive Mind" tour begins Sept. 26 in Newport, Kentucky, and will hit several major U.S. cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Denver. Superheaven and Boundaries will serve as openers throughout the trek.

A tour with Knocked Loose and Curry was seemingly inevitable. The band released a song featuring Curry, "Hive Mind," in February.

Knocked Loose (featuring Denzel Curry), 'Hive Mind'

An artist presale for tickets begins June 2. The general on-sale for tickets to the co-headlining tour starts June 4.

Ticket information is available on Knocked Loose's website.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry 2026 "Hive Mind" Tour

Sept. 26 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Sept. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic - Outdoors

Sept. 29 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa @ Stateside Live!

Oct. 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 6 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 9 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors

Oct. 11 – Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Oct. 14 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

Oct. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

Oct. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 24 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World+

Oct. 27 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors

Oct. 30 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Oct. 31 - Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Warehouse

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Nov. 3 – Denver, Col. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Nov. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Teambro

(+ no Denzel Curry)

knocked loose tour flyer Knocked Loose loading...

Knocked Loose is currently touring Europe as the opener on separate tours by Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. A full list of the band's 2026 tour dates is available on their official website.

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