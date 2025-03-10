29 Bands Announced for Inaugural Unhinged Festival – See Who’s Playing

The 2025 festival season just got an exciting new entry with the inaugural Unhinged Festival set to take place in Denver this July. The two-day festival will be a thrill for heavy music fans as Knocked Loose and Lamb of God will headline and a craft beer tasting is part of the fun as well.

About the 2025 Unhinged Festival

Heavy music fans can circle the weekend of July 26-27 on the calendar and start booking travel arrangements to Denver, where the festival will take over the National Western Stockyards grounds. Brew Ha Ha Productions in association with AEG Rocky Mountains are putting on the festival.

As stated, Knocked Loose and Lamb of God are set to headline. In total, there will be over 25 bands playing two separate stages and festival organizers promise there will be no overlapping set times, so you should be able to take in every act that you'd want to see.

In addition, there is an exclusive craft beer tasting available both days from noon to 3PM as a $15 (per day) add-on purchase for those 21+.

The Unhinged Festival craft beer tasting sessions will showcase the best local, regional and national craft beer, hard seltzer and cider.

Who's Playing + On What Day?

The full music lineup for the two days can be viewed below:

Saturday, July 26

Knocked Loose

The Dillinger Escape Plan

The Garden

Health

Converge

Terror

Sanguisugabogg

Jesus Piece

Khemmis

The Callous Daoboys

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol

Glixen

Palehorse/Palerider

In The Company of Serpents

Suicide Cages

Sunday, July 27

Lamb of God

In This Moment

Body Count

Power Trip

Sunami

Gatecreeper

Angel Du$t

Catch Your Breath

Castle Rat

Candy

Big Ass Truck

Nailed Shut MA

Nightwraith

Necropanther

2025 Unhinged Festival Lineup

unhinged festival 2025 admat Brew Ha Ha Productions loading...

How Do I Get Tickets?

VIP and General Admission weekend tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 14) at 10AM Mountain Time through the Unhinged Festival website. Single day tickets will be made available closer to the event.

Fans are. encouraged to take advantage of ticketing opportunities now as prices will increase closer to the festival date.

The General Admission weekend tickets are starting at $110 + fees, while Weekend VIP passes are starting at $390 + fees.

The VIP ticketing includes:

● Commemorative VIP laminate

● Dedicated festival VIP entrance lanes

● Dedicated VIP main stage viewing area

● Access to VIP lounge with seating

● Upgraded restrooms

● Dedicated food and VIP bars (for additional purchase)

Beer Tasting passes can also be purchased for 21+ attendees for $15 per day. The pass includes:

● The Tasting Pass includes unlimited beer samples from Noon-3PM on Saturday or Sunday.

● The Tasting Pass must be accompanied by a General Admission or VIP ticket.

● No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to sample

There will also be food available for purchase from local food trucks and vendors and vegan options will be offered.

All other questions and details about the event can be found at the Unhinged Festival website.

