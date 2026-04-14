When Lamb of God announced their Into Oblivion trek, they boldly proclaimed it "the heaviest tour of 2026." While we can't definitively prove that, we can attest that it's one of the most eclectic and brutal metal packages you'll find — particularly at large venues — this year.

The extreme groove metal giants visited Austin, Texas' Moody Amphitheater on Friday (April 10) in support of their new album, Into Oblivion, turning the charming pavilion nestled among high-rise apartments and skyscraping businesses into a muddy, rain-drenched collection of thrashing limbs and hoarse voices.

You can see Lamb of God's setlist and Loudwire's exclusive photos from the whole show — including supporting acts Kublai Khan, Fit for an Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg — below.

READ MORE: Lamb of God - Exclusive Digital Cover Story Interview

Lamb of God's Into Oblivion Tour: Four Bands, Nonstop Mayhem

The mayhem started long before the sun set as death metal up-and-comers Sanguisugabogg opened the show with a brisk, brutal set. The guttural vocals and ferocious, down-tuned riffs of "Rotted Entanglement" and "Face Ripped Off" elicited roars of excitement from the early birds in attendance, while the gore-streaked and dismembered mannequins serving as the band's sole stage props emphasized the ghoulish, macabre humor offsetting their musical brutality.

Sanguisugabogg Live in Austin - April 10, 2026 Sanguisugabogg's Devin Swank (Bryan Rolli, Loudwire) loading...

Sanguisugabogg's down-and-dirty death metal maelstrom paved the way for a blistering set from New Jersey deathcore stalwarts Fit for an Autopsy, who performed with unrelenting aggression and airtight precision. The band's knotty, technical riffs and slamming breakdowns kept the intensity at a fever pitch, while lead vocalist Joe Badolato held the crowd in the palm of his hand with his dynamic, blood-curdling screams.

Fit for an Autopsy Live in Austin - April 10, 2026 Fit for an Autopsy's Joe Badolato (Bryan Rolli, Loudwire) loading...

READ MORE: 6 Best New Death Metal Bands of the 2020s

Both openers stood in stark contrast to modern hardcore heavy hitters Kublai Khan, but the audience certainly didn't mind. On the contrary, the Sherman, Texas natives received a hero's welcome in their home state, summoning circle pits and approving barks from the audience as they unleashed slow, primal breakdowns and gratuitous pinch-harmonic squeals. Frontman Matt Honeycutt held the audience in the palm of his band, loosening his vice grip only to repeatedly flex his hulking biceps.

Kublai Khan Live in Austin - April 10, 2026 Kublai Khan's Matt Honeycut (Bryan Rolli, Loudwire) loading...

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe christened Kublai Khan "the new kings of Texas" during their own set — but there was no question who the audience had come to see. After 30 years of decimating stages, the Virginia metallers have gotten their high-energy stage show down to a science, and they dispensed with hits ("Laid to Rest"), deep cuts ("Blood Junkie") and new songs ("Sepsis") with equal gusto.

Lamb of God Live in Austin - April 10, 2026 Lamb of God's Randy Blythe (Bryan Rolli, Loudwire) loading...

They sounded particularly inspired on the Into Oblivion thrasher "Parasocial Christ," and the grinding riffs and bellicose screams of "Omerta" worked the audience into simultaneous fits of headbanging and moshing. The inevitable set closer "Redneck" was mere icing on the cake, as fans offered up their last bits of joy and rage as sacrifices upon the muddy altar.

Lamb of God Are 'Proud' to Be 'Elder Statesmen' of the Modern Metal Scene

Lamb of God were intentional in their selection of their current tour openers. "It was important to us to bring together some exciting elements of the contemporary metal scene," guitarist Mark Morton told Loudwire for the band's March digital cover story. "And we are well aware of our position in all this. We know we've been around for decades. I think, collectively, we enjoy this idea that we are now elder statesmen and I'm proud of what we've done.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity of what we have done and continue to do and I appreciate that a lot of younger bands, up-and-coming bands who are having their own success, are so vocal and open about the impact that our music and our journey had on them," he added. "And it feels really special to hear that come back and to have gotten to be a part of that."

Lamb of God - Austin, Texas, April 10, 2026 Setlist

1. "Ruin"

2. "Laid to Rest"

3. "Blood Junkie"

4. "Into Oblivion"

5. "Resurrection Man"

6. "Grace"

7. "Desolation"

8. "512"

9. "Walk With Me in Hell"

10. "Parasocial Christ"

11. "Omerta"

12. "11th Hour"

13. "Memento Mori"

14. "Sepsis"

15. "Redneck"