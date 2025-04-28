6 Best New Death Metal Bands of the 2020s

Though we are only five years into the 2020s, death metal is proving itself to be one of the defining genres of the decade. Looking back on the 2010s, death metal went through extraordinary growth across numerous subgenres. In the 2020s though, death metal has experienced an intriguing evolution – one marked by a new wave of bands.

This new wave involves the rise of hardcore-infused death metal, where the death metal sound is heightened by hardcore and punk sensibilities. In tandem with this stylistic branch of death metal, there has also been an “old school” revival, with bands stepping away from overly-produced, slick and polished recordings, and embracing a murkier, grungier-sounding approach to production.

This shift in death metal has ultimately brought forth an incredible revitalization in the genre; not that death metal was in a rough place, but specifically, the rise of these newer bands have played an important role in bringing in younger audiences into the scene. Over the past five years alone there has been a swath of amazing new death metal acts to spring up – these bands pulling inspiration from the genre’s past, while expanding upon conventions.

Though there are a lot of awesome new death metal bands writing and performing today, the following list features six acts that have had a tremendous impact on the scene at large. Through their work, each of these bands showcase the refreshing and artistic depths that this new wave of death metal has to offer. Without further ado, these are the six best new death metal bands of the 2020s.

IMPORTANT NOTE: For this list, we considered bands whose first professional release (EP or full length, not demos) came out in 2020 or later.

Tribal Gaze

Coming out of Longview, Texas, Tribal Gaze bring grind and thrash together to provide unrelenting brutality. The band’s most recent solo LP, 2022’s The Nine Choirs, contains non-stop adrenaline and showcases their exciting technical prowess.

While weaving together influences from the likes of Entombed and Immolation, Tribal Gaze’s approach to songwriting and performance sounds refreshing. Their music is layered with stylistic nuances, while also featuring a plethora of dynamics when it comes to tempo, tone, and compositional structure.

Though their 2024 split with Deadbody is awesome as hell, it’ll be great to hear what the band has in store for their next LP.

Undeath

Throughout each of their records, the Buffalo, New York band have crafted performances that encompass an array of style; from hardcore to punk, slam to melodic death metal, Undeath offer brutal variety. This is incredibly apparent on their newest album, 2024’s More Insane.

Also, if you happen to like your death metal with more of a fantastical edge, Undeath have you more than covered. Pulling inspiration from contemporary fantasy and various video games, the group craft fascinating worlds brimming with horror and sci-fi imagery.

200 Stab Wounds

From Cleveland, Ohio, 200 Stab Wounds weave hardcore technicality through viciously fast and gruesome sounding death metal. While their 2021 LP Slave to the Scalpel offers exhilarating songs, 2024’s Maniacal Manic Procedures shows that the band has experienced tremendous growth.

On that newest album, 200 Stab Wounds’ songwriting and performances contain greater depth as the band experiments with style and technicality to construct compositions brimming with atmosphere and tonal variety.

With their unrelenting heaviness and gory lyrics, 200 Stab Wounds’ music could easily be the soundtrack to a slasher horror movie.

Frozen Soul

While band on this list know how to write killer riffs, Frozen Soul are shredding on a whole other level. Like Morbid Angel and Bolt Thrower had a baby, Frozen Soul’s music exudes a satisfying rush of atmospheric menace and chill. That cinematic presence does wonders to facilitate an immersive experience around the band’s subject matters of horror and science fiction.

With two studio albums currently under their belt – their latest being 2023’s Glacial Domination — the Fort Worth, Texas death metal act has more than proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with.

Molder

If you’re looking for death metal with a thrashier edge to it, Molder are the band for you. With strong Obituary and Autopsy vibes, the Joliet, Illinois death metal act pack one hell of a sonic wallop through their riffage.

On their latest studio album, 2024’s Catastrophic Reconfiguration, Molder unleash an unrelenting barrage of instrumentation that reeks of murky vibes. The chilling presentation is further amplified through the band’s lyrics, which lean into various themes of death, gore and horror.

While Molder embraces old school death metal vibes, their music feels refreshing, making them a great band to listen to if you want something new and nostalgic in sound.

Sanguisugabogg

Sanguisugabogg’s death metal is one of gratuitous body horror. Through their lyrics, the Columbus, Ohio band paint these horrific images plastered with bodily fluids and viscera.

The repulsive tension of these graphic images is further intensified through the band’s instrumental extremity; their style making for an exhilarating combo of hardcore meets slam.

For those looking for unnerving horror movie quality in their death metal, Sanguisugabogg is one of the best around. Their latest album is 2023’s Homicidal Ecstasy, which Loudwire named the best death metal album of the year.