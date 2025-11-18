Lamb of God Book 2026 North American Tour With Kublai Khan TX, Fit For an Autopsy + Sanguisugabogg
Lamb of God have just booked a headlining 2026 North American tour, bringing Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg with them.
“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton enthuses. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.”
It's an uncontested slugfest of brutality, groove and breakdowns that should have fans even more excited for 2026. In early October, Lamb of God began teasing what is sure to be a new album, dropping the sludgy new song "Sepsis."
Tickets for the tour — which stretches from March 17 through April 26 — will go on sale on Friday (Nov. 21) at 10AM local time. For VIP and more ticketing information, visit the Lamb of God website.
See all dates below.
Lamb of God 2026 Tour Dates With Kublai Khan TX, Fit For an Autopsy + Sanguisugabogg
March 17 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater MGM National Harbor
March 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
March 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre
March 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre
March 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory
March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
March 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
March 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
March 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater
April 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
April 3 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
April 4 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
April 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 7 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center
April 10 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater
April 11 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
April 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ War Memorial Auditorium
April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
April 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
April 18 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena *
April 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome
April 21 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks
April 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount
April 25 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
April 26 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
* not a Live Nation show
