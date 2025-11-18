Lamb of God have just booked a headlining 2026 North American tour, bringing Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg with them.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton enthuses. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.”

It's an uncontested slugfest of brutality, groove and breakdowns that should have fans even more excited for 2026. In early October, Lamb of God began teasing what is sure to be a new album, dropping the sludgy new song "Sepsis."

Tickets for the tour — which stretches from March 17 through April 26 — will go on sale on Friday (Nov. 21) at 10AM local time. For VIP and more ticketing information, visit the Lamb of God website.

See all dates below.

Lamb of God 2026 Tour Dates With Kublai Khan TX, Fit For an Autopsy + Sanguisugabogg

March 17 — National Harbor, Md. @ The Theater MGM National Harbor

March 19 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre

March 22 — Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

March 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

March 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 28 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

March 30 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

March 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater

April 1 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

April 3 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

April 4 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

April 5 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 7 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel Entertainment Center

April 10 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater

April 11 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 12 — Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

April 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ War Memorial Auditorium

April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

April 18 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena *

April 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome

April 21 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 23 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

April 25 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

April 26 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

* not a Live Nation show

