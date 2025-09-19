The 2000s were an interesting time for heavy music, so keep reading to see our picks for the "Big 4" bands of 2000s metal.

While the '80s had thrash and the '90s saw the birth and rise of nu-metal, the 2000s were a bit more like the Wild West because it had less of a solid identity and no single style really dominated the scene.

Nu-metal was still going strong during the early years of the 2000s thanks to the foundation laid by Korn and their peers in the '90s. Legacy thrash bands continued releasing albums and touring. Ozzfest helped launch the careers of many younger bands and simultaneously provided a common place for metalheads to unleash all their pent-up energy and emotions.

Some groups really couldn't be pigeonholed because they either evolved their sound with time or they blended different components from previous styles of metal into one. It was a time for experimentation, reinvention and risk-taking.

Our criteria for the Big 4 of 2000s metal is pretty simple — the band didn't have to have formed in the 2000s, but they had to have peaked during the decade. They also had to leave a lasting mark by influencing younger generations of artists and reshaping the genre in a meaningful way.

We also tried to pick acts from different backgrounds to represent how diverse the metal landscape really was at the time. It wasn't easy to narrow a whole decade down to four but we feel confident in our representation.

Scroll to see our picks for the Big 4 of 2000s metal and why they still matter today.

