System of a Down Drummer Wants Actress Jailed Over Quote That Wasn’t Even Hers

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan has called for the jailing of actress Charlize Theron over comments on gender identity, but the quote attributed to Theron did not actually come from her.

Over the weekend, the System drummer shared a quote graphic on his Instagram Stories (since deleted by captured by ThePRP) that was falsely attributed to the Oscar-winning actress in which she was alleged to have stated, "What drives me is this: my children are all queer. My Eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest child is fluid.”

In response, Dolmayan shared the graphic along with his response. “This woman should be in an asylum or jail. These children are being mentally abused, statistically impossible," offered the drummer in return.

Where Did the Quote and the Graphic Initially Come From?

While the quote may have attributed the comment to Theron, it actually came from actress Marcia Gay Harden. It appears as though the System drummer may have come across the misattributed quote graphic from David Harris Jr., the host of the The Pulse on Newsmax2, who initially offered it on his Instagram account.

john dolmayan responds to charlize theron quote graphic Instagram: @johndolmayan loading...

As for where the quote initially came from, actress Marcia Gay Harden expressed it during a 2023 appearance during the Drag Isn't Dangerous telethon (per NBC News). Speaking to telethon co-host Adam Schankman about her LGBTQ advocacy and how her children motivate her, she offered, "What drives me is this: my children are all queer. My Eldest child is non-binary. My son is gay. My youngest child is fluid.”

All three of Harden's kids came during her marriage to ex-husband Thaddeus Scheel. Their first child was born in 1998, while they welcomed twins in 2004.

What About Charlize Theron's Family?

Though Theron may not have said the quote that generated Dolmayan's response, she is the mother of adoptive children. In a 2019 Daily Mail article, Theron revealed that she had been raising child Jackson as a girl after the child proclaimed that they were "not a boy" at the age of 3. Meanwhile, Theron's younger child was born and is being raised as a girl.

'Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," Theron shared at the time, "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy! So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

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'They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up and who they want to be, is not for me to decide," she added. "My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."

System of a Down Still Operates Despite Philosophical Differences

System of a Down have maintained a solid dynamic as a band despite sometimes differing opinions. Singer Serj Tankian and drummer John Dolmayan have at times been on opposite sides of issues, but they are actually brothers-in-law and have kept a level of civility despite differing viewpoints.

In 2020, Serj Tankian shared on his social media, "My drummer and brother in law @johndolmayan_ whom I love and respect irrespective of our extremely polarized political commentary and differences has always been my stalwart ally in efforts for recognition of the Armenian genocide within Soad."

He added, "The amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable: social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality. Remember irrespective of the stance, only artists that truly care and are impassioned will risk alienating their base for what they consider the truth. Our dilemma and possible fallacy is that we have two in one band. Some may consider that a weakness but the artistic, political and social dichotomy if not quadrichotomy (not a word) has made @systemofadown what it is today. Thank you all for reading. We should all do more non-online reading "

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