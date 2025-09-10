System of a Down have just announced their first tour dates of 2026. The seven-show trek will takes place in Europe, featuring support from alt-rock icons Queens of the Stone Age and the recently reunited New Orleans sludge battalion Acid Bath.

The first date is set for June 29 in Sweden's capital city of Stockholm, followed by stops in France, Italy, Germany (two dates), The U.K. and Poland, wrapping up on July 18.

It's a brief run compared to most tours, but the band has been far more active in 2025 than in recent years, playing 15 shows this year compared to a total of just 18 gigs from 2018 through 2024.

The news comes just days after System of a Down completed a series of six stadium shows in the U.S. and Canada, performing two nights apiece in three cities.

Tickets for the 2026 dates will go on sale on Friday (Sept. 19) at 12PM local time.

See the complete list of tour dates directly below and visit the System of a Down website for more ticketing details.

System of a Down 2026 Tour Dates

With Queens of the Stone Age + Acid Bath

June 29 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

July 02 — Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 06 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo Snai La Maura

July 08 —Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 10 — Düsseldorf, Germany @ Open Air Park Düsseldorf

July 13 — London, U.K. @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 18 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

