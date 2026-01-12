What is the best nu-metal album of all time? That is the question at the heart of this week's Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show and we're asking you to choose between Korn's self-titled debut album and System of a Down's 2001 classic, Toxicity.

There are many that consider Korn's self-titled debut album to be the first nu-metal album. Jonathan Davis and crew were definitely doing something different than most heavy bands of the day. Their 1994 album was a dark, rhythmically heavy hard-hitter that gave us the ultimate concert opener in "Blind" and such standout tracks as "Shoots and Ladders," "Need To" and "Clown." As with most things new, the chart position of No. 72 is a little underwhelming, but the impact and legacy of what was created with this album is immeasurable.

Meanwhile, System of a Down's Toxicity seemed like the culmination of nu-metal having its moment in 2001. The chaotically, furious record arrived in 2001 and turned the music world on its ear. The lead single "Chop Suey" was a big time radio hit, while "Toxicity" and "Aerials" showed a more melodic side to the band's heaviness. The chart-topping album was a bonafide smash that's since gone on to achieve a six-times platinum sales status.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked record will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: The Best Nu-Metal Album of Each Year Since 1994

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See more all time great nu-metal albums in our gallery below.