The Best Nu-Metal Album of Each Year Since 1994

In nu-metal's 30-year run as a subgenre, which albums are the best?

There's no genre of music that elicits as many mixed reactions as nu-metal. Combining metallic heaviness with hip-hop vocals and attitude turned out to be the post-Nirvana rock phenomenon for the world to cling to. When bands such as Korn and Limp Bizkit burst onto the scene, there was an instant reaction from the public, causing legions of new fans to rock JNCOs and chain wallets.

But the reaction against the genre was inescapably negative. It was considered the peak of poserdom by gatekeepers, a marker that a listener lacked the curiosity to dive beyond the mainstream into the far reaches of what heavy metal had to offer.

As time went on and gatekeepers aged out of online communities, the kids who grew up listening to the genre's progenitors started bands of their own, initiating a new wave of artists trying their hand at the genre. Nowadays, there's not a whole lot of shame in admitting that Korn actually rules. With that in mind, we decided to go back to 1994 and choose the best nu-metal record of every year. For the purposes of this list, we're considering the beginning of the genre to be Korn's self-titled debut, though albums such as Faith No More's The Real Thing and Rage Against the Machine's self-titled album influenced its beginning.

It wasn't until Korn that everything fell into place and a nu-world order began.

Here's the best nu-metal album of every year since 1994.

