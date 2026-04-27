We did not have Slipknot in a Gucci promotional film on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are.

The band's thunderous drumming from the hard-hitting classic "(sic)" is used to soundtrack a portion of a new short film promoting the Gucci fashion brand.

What Is Happening With the Gucci Short Film?

The 1:45 second short features numerous models seemingly being called into action. The early portion of the film, directed by Jonathan Glazer, centers on a woman whistling to garner the attention of her fellow models who one by one emerge from a two story hotel, dressed impeccably of course.

But as the action shifts toward the moon overseeing the hotel and a car flying by in the night, so does the music and that's where we get the high energy pummeling of "(sic)" coming into play. The convertible vehicle, also sporting some stylish models, plumets back to the earth as the double kick drum keeps the energy high.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Clown Attends Big Star-Studded New York Fashion Show

The promotional spot concludes with the models all convening for a night out with their steps on the darkened walk continuing to be spotlighted.

The music on either side of Slipknot's "sic" are the more swanky "Un bacio e troppo poco" from Mina and "Heir Encore" from Charles Aznavour.

Generation Gucci Short Film

About Slipknot's "(sic)"

"(sic)" initially appeared on Slipknot's 1999 self-titled major label debut. Though it's the second in their track listing, it's technically the first full song on the album after the :36 second opening intro of "742617000027."

Though never issued as a single, it remains one of the band's most popular songs as it has been their third most performed track in their storied history, according to Setlist.fm.

Below see a photo timeline of Slipknot's career.