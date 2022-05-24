Photos – Slipknot’s Clown Attends Big, Star-Studded New York Fashion Show

Renowned fashion brand Balenciaga held its Spring 2023 runway show over the weekend, and Slipknot's very own Shawn "Clown" Crahan was in attendance. He and his wife, Chantel Crahan, were photographed at the event together.

The show, which was organized by the brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia [via GQ], took place at the New York Stock Exchange on Sunday, May 22. The Crahan couple sported solid black outfits. Chantel Crahan's attire was complemented by a gold necklace that reads "fuck you," and Clown wore his signature silver Slipknot mask, which he's been using different variations of over the last few album cycles.

The pair were in the company of many other celebrities during the show as well, including designers Vera Wang and Marc Jacobs, Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West and more.

Slipknot also shared a photo of their bandmate at the New York Stock Exchange on their social media. See images of the Crahans below.

The 'Knot aren't the first metal band to have an association with Balenciaga. Last spring, Germany's Rammstein teamed up with the company for a luxury line of merchandise as well as a playlist for Balenciaga Music, which is an official Apple Music playlist curator. Gvasalia curated the first playlist himself, which featured songs by various metal artists.

Clown was also spotted over the weekend with New York-based artist and producer Dev Hynes, who posted a photo with him. See it below.

The iconic Knotfest Roadshow tour, which currently features Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 as special guests, continues tonight in Albany, N.Y. Check out all of the remaining dates here.

Slipknot’s Clown Attends Big, Star-Studded New York Fashion Show