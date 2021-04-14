Everyone's favorite German metal group Rammstein have teamed up with the Spanish luxury designer brand Balenciaga for an exclusive new set of merchandise and music playlist.

The limited-edition set of merchandise consists of unisex pieces, including hoodies, shirts, hats, bags and a raincoat. These items will be available both in stores and online. According to the release, the image of the band featured on some of the clothing and accessories is an outtake from a photoshoot they did.

See images of some of the merchandise items below, and shop for them online here. A few pieces are already sold out, while others are available for pre-order.

Additionally, Balenciaga Music is an official playlist curator on Apple Music. Spearheaded by the brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia created the first playlist himself, which included several Rammstein songs. Thus, he hand-selected the industrial metal group to make the subsequent playlist, making them the first group to actually curate one for Balenciaga Music.

The songs were selected by the band themselves, and features artists such as Slipknot, Korn, Led Zeppelin, Nine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys and more.

Check out the playlist on Apple Music.

Rammstein Balenciaga Hoodie, $995

balenciaga.com

Rammstein Balenciaga Hat, $495

balenciaga.com

Rammstein Balenciaga Backpack, $1,290

balenciaga.com