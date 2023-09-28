The Seven Horniest Cover Songs, Chosen by 3TEETH’s Alexis Mincolla

Here are the seven horniest cover songs, chosen by 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla.

To coincide with the release of their new album, EndEx, the industrial group dropped a brooding cover of "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by new wave favorites Tears for Fears.

It's got a groove and a thump to it that's certainly enough to inspire some emphatic hip gyrations and pelvic thrusts... or at least that's what we presume was the intention of 3TEETH and, more specifically, Mincolla, because he's the one who approached us about schooling you all in some sizzling, sultry, steamy, sweat-soaked, sensual renditions of well-known songs.

The rest of EndEx is packed with slithering, stomping industrial grit and features a number of collaborative tracks with DOOM video game soundtrack legend Mick Gordon. Get a taste with the music video for lead single "Merchant of the Void" below.

3TEETH, "Merchant of the Void" (feat. Mick Gordon)

READ MORE: The Best Cover Songs From 50 of Metal's Biggest Bands

Jumping back onto the horny train and setting our sites on carnal covers, check out Mincolla's picks for the seven horniest cover songs further down the page!

Get your copy of 'EndEx' here. Follow 3TEETH on Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube and see all of the band's upcoming tour dates here.