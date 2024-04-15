Deftones Play Deep Cut for First Time Since 2011 at Coachella, Confirm New Album Is Coming

Deftones played a deep cut for the first time since 2011 this past weekend at the Coachella festival, and also confirmed that a new album is coming.

During Deftones' 12-song set at the festival in Indio, Calif. on April 12, they played the song "Combat" from their 2006 album Saturday Night Wrist. It was the second time they ever played the track live, with their first performance of the song taking place in 2011 [via Setlist.fm].

See fan-filmed footage of Friday night's performance of the song below.

Deftones, 'Combat' (Live Coachella 2024)

A New Deftones Album Is in the Works

In an interview with KROQ ahead of the performance, the band discussed that a new album is in the works.

"We haven't really talked much about it, we've just sort of been working on and off over the last year and a half," vocalist Chino Moreno said. "We have a whole record recorded all musically, and it's pretty much my job right now to finish up the vocals."

The vocalist added that he'll be returning to the studio in Oregon later this month, though he doesn't want to put a concrete timeline on the release just yet, because it's dependent on how long his vocals take to wrap up.

"But it is coming, and it's really good," he continued. "I feel like, overall, it's an invigorated kind of sound."

Deftones' last album Ohms came out in 2020.

Deftones Confirm New Album Is Coming