System of a Down + Deftones Announce First of Its Kind Show at Historic Venue

System of a Down and Deftones have announced a first of its kind show at a historic venue in California set to take place this summer.

The standalone concert, headlined by the two bands, will take place on Aug. 17 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, making it the first-ever ticketed concert to take place there, according to Pollstar. The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS are set to perform during the show as well.

Golden Gate Park has been home to the annual Outside Lands festival several times in the past, and is where the event will take place this year from Aug. 9 through the 11. Most of the stages will be taken down at the end of the weekend, but one of the main stages will remain, which is the one System and Deftones will play on the following weekend.

"For the first time ever, a stand-alone, once in a lifetime event at the historic Golden Gate Park, System of a Down and Deftones," a video graphic posted by both bands reads.

Fans can sign up for the bands' mailing lists for early access to tickets, and then the general sale starts this Friday, April 12 at 1PM ET.

System of a Down Will Only Play Two Shows in 2024

This Golden Gate Park concert with Deftones marks System of a Down's second performance of 2024, with the first taking place later this month (April 27) at Las Vegas' Sick New World Festival.

Previously, frontman Serj Tankian told Revolver that Sick New World would "likely" be System's only performance in 2024, as touring isn't his main priority anymore.

"After years of doing it and the travel that's involved, it's one of those things where it's not the top priority on my list in life," the vocalist said.

Golden Gate Park Plans to Host Annual Concerts in the Future

While SOAD and Deftones will play the first ticketed concert at Golden Gate Park, Allen Scott of Another Planet Entertainment, the promoter that hosts Outside Lands, said that they already have next year's post-festival concert in the works.

READ MORE: The Most Controversial Song From the Year You Were Born

“We wanted to host something that is unique and rare... Not just an artist that’s on tour and it’s another stop for them,” he told Pollstar.

"System of a Down is very particular in what concerts they do and how many they do. Deftones, who are from Northern California, are bigger than they’ve ever been in the history of the band. It felt like really good timing to put those two together, and then add a few bands to play prior to them... We wanted to put together a lineup that was not only unique but culturally relevant.”