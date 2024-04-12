13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 5-11, 2024)

13 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 5-11, 2024)

Here are 13 new rock and metal tours and a handful of festival and other live events announced over the last week.

After having to back out of their originally planned farewell tour dates to allow singer Steven Tyler to recovery from a vocal injury, Aerosmith have rescheduled their final run for later this year and into 2025.

Meanwhile, Architects released the new song "Curse" and dropped a second batch of North American tour dates for 2024. And another exciting co-headliner has been put on the books with rock legends Deep Purple and Yes teaming up for a late summer jaunt.

See all of the latest live announcements directly below.

Aerosmith

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Feb. 26
Support Acts: The Black Crowes, Teddy Swims
Ticketing Info

Architects

Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: We Came as Romans, Brutus
Ticketing Info

Blue October / Switchfoot / Matt Nathanson

Tour Dates: July 24 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: Triple Co-Headlining Tour
Ticketing Info

Deep Purple / Yes

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Emo Nite

Tour Dates: April 27. July 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

John Fogerty

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 11
Support Acts: George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Hardy Har
Ticketing Info

Billy Idol

Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Canadian tour celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Rebel Yell.
Ticketing Info

Leprous

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 5
Support Acts: none listed
Ticketing Info

The Mission

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 16
Support Acts: Monuments, Fight the Fight
Ticketing Info

Powerman 5000

Tour Dates: July 2 - 29
Support Acts: Sponge, Tantric, Clozure
Ticketing Info

Red Fang

Tour Dates: June 27 - July 12
Support Acts: Spoon Benders
Ticketing Info

Stiff Little Fingers

Tour Dates: May 1 - 27
Support Acts: Ricky Warwick
Ticketing Info

The Struts

Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: Barns Courtney
Ticketing Info

 

Also of Note:

* Hawthorne Heights annual tour of Is For Lovers daylong festivals is now set for 2024. This year features seven stops in Lake Tahoe, California (June 22 at Harvey's), Charleston, W.V. (July 13, GoMart Ballpark), Manteo, N.C. (July 20  at Roanoke Island Festival Park), Sauget, Ill. (July 27 at Pop's), Council Bluffs, Iowa (Aug. 24 at Harrah's Stir Cove), Los Angeles, Calif. (Aug. 31 at The Torch at L.A. Memorial Coliseum) and Cincinnati, Ohio (Sept. 7 at Riverbend Music Center. A rotating list of artists will join the headliner, including All-American Rejects, Underoath, Motion City Soundtrack, Thursday, Anberlin, Yellowcard, Saosin, Finch, Hot Mulligan, Silverstein and more.
Lineups + Ticketing Info

* The lineup has been finalized and day stage assignments and set times have been locked in for the 2024 Throwdown at the Campground. Taking place June 6-9 in Soperton, Ga., this year's event features Buckcherry, Nonpoint, Butcher Babies, Taproot, Otherwise and more.
Ticketing Info

* System of a Down and Deftones will play a one-off co-headline show Aug. 17 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS are also on board.
Ticketing Info

* Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler will be interviewed by actor/comedian Brian Posehn at the special "Filling the Void" event taking place May 22 at the Gothic Theater in Englewood, Colorado.
Ticketing Info

* Wardruna will play a one-off date at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Oct. 3 as their lone U.S. date this year. Chelsea Wolfe will support.
Ticketing Info

* Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X will host the Lindy Lu's Kitchen kick-off concert on April 28 in North Hollywood, Calif. Guests expected to attend include Gilby Clarke, Jeremy Spencer, Jason Scheff, Doug Aldrich, Gary Novak, dUg Pinnick and more.
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: Aerosmith, Architects, Billy Idol, Blue October, Deep Purple, Deftones, Emo Nite, Geezer Butler, Is For Lovers Festival, John Fogerty, Leprous, Matt Nathanson, Phil X, Powerman 5000, Red Fang, Stiff Little Fingers, Switchfoot, System of a Down, The Mission, The Struts, Throwdown at the Campground, Wardruna, Yes
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

