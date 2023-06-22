11 Rock + Country Artist Collaborations That Go Hard

We know that you're probably wondering why we'd create a list of songs featuring country artists, but hear us out. There's a lot of crossover between country and rock, and some really good songs have come out of blending the two.

Country rock is a genre on its own (think The Eagles), and some of the biggest artists in rock 'n' roll history were considered part of the similar-sounding southern rock genre, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Allman Brothers Band and The Marshall Tucker Band. These artists were at their peak during the 1960s and '70s, so by the time the '80s rolled around, rock was primarily defined by leather and hairspray, and it seemed to part ways from country a bit.

In the '90s, both country and rock went through their own revivals within the mainstream, but they were still pretty distinct from one another. Decades later, we're seeing a crossover between the genres thanks to artists such as Jelly Roll — whose song "Dead Man Walking" from his 2021 album Ballads of the Broken went to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart — and Hardy, whose 2023 album The Mockingbird & The Crow is a half-country, half-rock album entirely, and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

Jelly Roll's brand new album Whitsitt Chapel came out on June 2 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 — ahead of both Foo Fighters and Avenged Sevenfold, who also released albums on the same day. So essentially, the artists who are blending country and rock are contributing greatly to rock's survival within the mainstream — there's no argument there.

"I know a ton of rednecks from back home that listen to rock 'n' roll more than country. And for some reason, I think culturally, those two genres of music just culturally share a market... I would love to do a study or to dive in one day to really figure that out," Hardy told Loudwire Nights earlier this year of the similarities between rock and country.

"It could stem from southern rock, like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band, Allman Brothers — that kind of appeal to the working man, the good old boy, the redneck or whatever."

But even before the prevalence of artists such as Jelly Roll and Hardy, rock and country artists have collaborated on songs. Zac Brown Band released "Heavy Is the Head" with Chris Cornell in 2015. A decade before that, Bon Jovi teamed up with Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles for the Have a Nice Day hit "Who Says You Can't Go Home." The rockers ended up doing a whole country-infused album the next time around with 2007's Lost Highway, which featured songs with LeAnn Rimes and Big & Rich.

More recently, Halestorm released a song with Ashley McBryde, and Dolly Parton sang a duet with Rob Halford on a track with Nikki Sixx and John 5. There are plenty live collabs out there, but we're sticking to studio recordings. Scroll below to check out 11 rock + country collaborations that go hard.