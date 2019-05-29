There are people out there who like to bag on metal, but great metal music can actually be some of the most difficult music to play. That is why anyone who can master the genre (especially subgenres such as technical death metal or neoclassical metal) can usually master just about anything else.

That being said, quite often this community can get hung up on only listening to heavy music, shunning anything on the outside. But good music is good music no matter the style and there's a lot of other sounds and styles worth listening to — whatever you're into, don't be ashamed.

Grounding that notion are these rock and metal artists who have successful tried their hand at jazz, folk music and a lot else!

Here are 11 Metal Musicians Who Killed It In Other Genres.

The 12 Most 'Metal' Artists That Aren't Actually Metal The most metal artists that don't actually belong to the metal genre.