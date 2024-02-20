Here are the nicknames of 10 famous metal musicians and how they got them.

It’s always interesting to know where someone’s nickname came from, as it’s usually a lightheartedly affectionate – or admonishing – indication of how others feel about them.

That’s definitely the case for metal artists since they’re known for having wild skills and even wilder personas. Whether their secondary designation derives from their mind-blowing talent, characteristic behavior or some other distinctive origin, there’s no shortage of legendary figures who’ve received lively new labels.

READ MORE: 10 Rockers Who Legally Adopted Their Stage Names

Don’t believe us? Well, just check out these 10 examples of metal legends who – for one reason or another – are frequently referred to by imaginative alternate titles.

Not all of them are related to music – and not all of them are entirely positive – but each one deserves at least a little explanation.

How 10 Famous Metal Musicians Got Their Nickname Check out the stories behind some of metal’s greatest alternate monikers! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Real Names of Over 50 Rock + Metal Icons You know 'em by their stage names. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner



