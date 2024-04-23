Megadeth Book 2024 U.S. Tour With Mudvayne + All That Remains
Megadeth have booked a 2024 U.S. tour with support from Mudvayne and All That Remains.
The 33-date trek, dubbed Destroy All Enemies, kicks off Aug. 2 in Arkansas and wraps up Sept. 28 in Tennessee. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 26 at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Megadeth's website.
This tour will mark All That Remains' first since 2022.
See the full itinerary below.
"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Dave Mustaine said in a press release.
READ MORE: See (Almost) Every Musician Who's Been in Megadeth
“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”
Megadeth 2024 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug 2 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug 3 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Aug 5 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug 8 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug 10 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverick Arena*
Aug 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 - Macon, Ga. @ Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
Aug 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5 - Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena*
Sept 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena*
Sept 10 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena*
Sept 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank
Sept 13 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!*
Sept 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept 20 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Sept 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27 - Southaven, Miss. @ Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
Sept 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
