Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Opens Up on Pantera’s Return + What Vinnie Paul Thought

Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray has shared his thoughts on Pantera's comeback in a new episode of The Jesea Lee Show podcast, including how Vinnie Paul felt about a return before his death in 2018.

The return of the band that dominated heavy music in the '90s and the music remains a relevant influence through today was met with a mixed reaction. The biggest point of contention is that the band is carrying on without the Abbott brothers — Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

In their place, however, are dear friends of the departed brothers, guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, both of whom Gray commends for their part.

Chad Gray on How Vinnie Paul Felt About Bringing Back Pantera

The subject of Pantera's return came naturally as Gray was talking about rhythm guitar tracks on studio recordings, and how sometimes Pantera would just leave it as bass and drums during a solo.

When Sirius XM radio host Lee asks about his thoughts on the comeback, especially having been close with Vinnie Paul as bandmates in Hellyeah, Gray is candid.

"I know what it is and I know some levels of the intention are true and pure. But I also know from sitting in on a million fucking interviews with Vinnie Paul and him and I interviewing together and shit, the whole time [he was] basically [saying that the reunion] wasn't happening," Gray admits (transcribed by Loudwire).

The vocalist says that the reunion question was always asked, "And Vinnie would literally go, 'My brother's dead.' [long pause] That's all he would say. That's all he would fucking say."

"That's the way Vinnie thought about it. Pantera was done because his brother was dead. So when I hear that and how passionately he said that and I know how much he meant it... he didn't care [about bringing Pantera back]," Gray adds.

He notes that "Vinnie didn't need the fucking money" and that the drummer's "whole heart was in Hellyeah."

And, no, Gray hasn't seen the latest incarnation of Pantera live. "I saw them 14 times," he says of the classic lineup.

Chad Gray on New Music From Mudvayne + New Project

There is a lot of potential for new music to come from Gray, but nothing is fully ready to put out there quite yet.

As for whether the world will get another Hellyeah album, the singer throws sand on that idea without hesitation, saying, "I can't imagine [there] would be. It wouldn't feel right." Gray explains that finishing the Welcome Home album after Vinnie had died was difficult enough and the tour put a strain on everyone.

Mudvayne are kicking around some new material, with a "few songs" written. Gray calls them "half songs," though, not feeling that they're quite where they need to be. He doesn't think the band will release an album either, but are open to releasing material in another way.

Gray and Hellyeah guitarist Tom Maxwell are linking back up as well, going back to a sound they envisioned for Hellyeah before Vinnie joined the group. That project appears to be in an early stage of development.

Watch the full podcast episode below.

Mudvayne's Chad Gray on The Jesea Lee Show Podcast

