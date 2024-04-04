Jerry Abbott, Father of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell + Vinnie Paul, Has Died at 80

Jerry Abbott, father of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, died on April 2 at the age of 80.

News of Abbott's was shared on Facebook by his close friend Danny Wood Sr., who posted a trio of photos of Jerry alongside this brief message:

I'm very sad to tell everyone of the passing of a close friend Jerry Abbott. He died last night in a Denton care giving facility. His Family is having a private Funeral for Family and close Friends with a Memorial Service being planned. Details soon.

The Texas native was instrumental in the early career of his sons, who formed Pantera in 1981. As a country songwriter and record producer, Abbott's affinity for music is something Dime and Vinnie gravitated to, albeit pursuing a much, much different direction with their career.

Prior to becoming the groove powerhouse that dominated heavy metal in the '90s, Pantera were a glam metal act who released albums on the label Metal Magic, which was created by Jerry. The albums? Each of Pantera's first four albums were recorded and producer by Jerry at his studio, Pantego Sound. The group also recorded the seminal Cowboys From Hell and Vulgar Display of Power LPs there.

Born in Abilene, Texas on April 8, 1942, Abbott was attracted to music at a young age and played in local bands at clubs around his home state, eventually settling into working as a sound engineer at a studio.

He was married for 17 years, wedding Norma Carolyn Adkisson in 1962, divorcing in 1979. Together, the couple had the two aforementioned sons. Abbott outlived those three members of his family — Norma died of lung cancer in 1999, Dimebag was murdered onstage in 2004 at the age of 38 and Vinnie passed away at 54 in 2018.

In 2014, Abbott released the autobiography, Over My Left Shoulder: The Life and Times of Jerry Abbott.

Loudwire extends our condolences to all who knew and loved Jerry Abbott. Rest in peace.