The Most Underrated Albums by 25 Big Rock + Metal Bands

No artist's catalog is without at least a little derision, and while some albums absolutely deserve to be ridiculed or neglected, many others don’t.

Honestly, there are dozens of rock and metal LPs that’ve gotten an unfair shake over the years. That’s not to say that they’re all amazing in hindsight, but merely that they should be viewed in a more favorable light by fans, critics and – at times – the creators themselves.

Even if they’re far from the best works these bands have produced, the 25 records presented here – in particular – are amongst the ones most worthy of better recognition.