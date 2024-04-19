Setlist + Video – Judas Priest + Sabaton Kick Off North American Tour

In support of their new album Invincible Shield, Judas Priest kicked off their North American tour last night (April 18) in Wallingford, Ct. with special guest Sabaton.

The Metal Gods took the stage at the Oakdale Theatre and ripped through an 18-song set that heavily focused on the new record, British Steel and Screaming for Vengeance. Honoring a sizable chunk of the back catalog, Judas Priest played one song off six other albums and two from 1978's Killing Machine (known to some as Hell Bent for Leather).

The set mostly mirrored what most fans in Europe already saw the last few weeks, with some slight deviations. Priest also switched up the set on occasion during that run, so we'll see if the band does the same as this next leg continues.

Meanwhile, Swedish power metal heroes Sabaton played a 12-song, 50-minute set to get Connecticut's metal maniacs primed for Priest. They played material from seven albums, including their latest, 2022's The War to End All Wars.

See both setlists and fan-filmed video of each band below.

The tour continues through May 22 and all the remaining dates can be viewed here.

Judas Priest Setlist — April 18, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Panic Attack"

02. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

03. "Rapid Fire"

04. "Breaking the Law"

05. "Lightning Strike"

06. "Love Bites"

07. "Devil's Child"

08. "Saints in Hell"

09. "Crown of Horns"

10. "You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise"

11. "Turbo Lover"

12. "Invincible Shield"

13. "Victim of Changes"

14. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

15. "Painkiller"

Encore:

17. "The Hellion/Electric Eye"

18. "Hell Bent for Leather"

19. "Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest Live — April 18, 2024

Judas Priest Encore — April 18, 2024

Sabaton Setlist — April 18, 2024

via setlist.fm

01. "Ghost Division"

02. "The Last Stand"

03. "Swedish Pagans"

04. "The Red Baron"

05. "Bismarck"

06. "Stormtroopers"

07. "Carolus Rex" (Swedish)

08. "Shiroyama"

09. "The Attack of the Dead Men"

10. "Primo Victoria"

11. "Soldier of Heaven"

12. "To Hell and Back"

Sabaton Live — April 18, 2024