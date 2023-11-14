Judas Priest Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Sabaton

Heavy metal legends Judas Priest have just announced a 20-date 2024 U.S. tour in support of next year's new album, Invincible Shield. Support on the run will come from power metal icons Sabaton.

Invincible Shield will be Judas Priest's 19th studio album and is set for a March 8 release.

The band hit hard with the first single, "Panic Attack" and will follow it up with another new track, "Trial By Fire," this Friday (Nov. 17).

Just over one month after the album drops, Priest will hit the road, kicking things off in Wallingford, Connecticut on April 18, coming to a close back in the northeast in Syracuse, New York on May. 22

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

A pre-sale will begin on Nov. 15 with the general on-sale starting on Nov. 17 at 10AM local time.

Visit Judas Priest's website for more ticketing details.

Judas Priest 2024 Tour Dates With Sabaton

April 18 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 19 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

April 21 – Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena

April 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

April 25 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 27 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center*

April 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

May 02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

May 4 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center*

May 05 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St Louis Music Park

May 07 - Huntsville, Ala. @ VBC Propst Arena*

May 09 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville^

May 11 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena*

May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 17 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*

May 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance