The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 (So Far)

Here are the best rock and metal albums of 2024 so far.

We are more than half way through the year with some incredible releases by veterans and modern day legends alike. For rock and metal's legacy acts, the last years have been rewarding for fans with many turning in some of their best work in decades. Meanwhile, the underground is forcing its way into bigger venues without compromising heaviness (we're looking at you, Knocked Loose).

While things appear to be slowing down a bit and we're finally through the insanity of a release schedule that was thrown off for years as a result of the pandemic, 2024 is not short on quality. It feels like a continued upward arc for innovation and, for fans, the 2020s have been a thrilling period in time for heavy music across the board. READ MORE: The 10 Strangest Things That Have Been Pressed Into Vinyl Records

This scene has, for so long, questioned who the headliners of years to come will be once the legacy acts ride off into the sunset. Each year. it feels like we're getting closer to having those answers, this one not withstanding.

Contributing Authors: Jordan Blum, Rob Carroll, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, John Hill, Lauryn Schaffner Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

