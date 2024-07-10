The Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2024 (So Far)

We're officially more than halfway through the year, so check out our list of the best rock and metal songs of 2024 so far.

Some of the biggest artists have already released full albums, including Pearl Jam, Bruce Dickinson, Judas Priest, Bring Me the Horizon and Kerry King. Others, such as Falling in Reverse, Myles Kennedy and The Black Dahlia Murder, have only shared a song or two so far, but have records coming at some point later this year.

There are also a couple of one-off tracks that were released — Five Finger Death Punch's remix "This Is the Way" with DMX, Linkin Park's Friendly Fire and a few more. A lot of artists put out collaborations, too, so there's been a fun catalog to sift through the last six-plus months.

As we do every year, we rounded up our favorite tracks of the year (so far) and combined them into one list. They aren't ranked or placed chronologically, but rather listed in alphabetical order. Check out the full list below. We'll update it a few more times before the end of the year, so keep checking back to see if your favorites were added.

Contributions by Jordan Blum, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff