The Five Greatest Covers of Linkin Park Songs
Here are the five greatest covers of Linkin Park songs.
There are few modern rock bands with a more dedicated fanbase than Linkin Park. That’s not too surprising, though, given that 2000’s Hybrid Theory and 2003’s Meteroa – if not later records as well – mean so much to the 30-somethings who grew up with them (in addition to other audiences, of course). Plus, late frontman Chester Bennington’s voice, lyrics and tragic passing still resonant with everyone who’s faced similar mental health struggles.
Therefore, any artist who reimagines one of Linkin Park's most beloved songs is almost inherently putting a target on themselves, as the mere notion of doing so could be seen as sacrilegious (and fans will be more than happy to point out every flaw they find). That said, there are dozens of impressive adaptions that demonstrate an ideal balance between respecting Linkin Park’s template and adding characteristic innovations.
READ MORE: Live Linkin Park Videos Appear to Show Backing Vocal Track Being Used
With that in mind, and in honor of their highly anticipated (but ultimately controversial) comeback, we’re breaking down the five greatest covers of Linkin Park songs!
As always, we’d love to know what you think of our picks, as well as if there are any that you think should be given the spotlight, too.
Oh, and while we wouldn’t say they’re among the best of the best, we have to show some love for Peruvian singer Tongo’s amazing takes on “Numb” and “In the End.” R.I.P., dude!
The Five Greatest Covers of Linkin Park Songs
Violet Orlandi + Halocene, “One Step Closer”
YouTuber Violet Orlandi has done a lot of stellar covers – such as Megadeth’s “Symphony of Destruction” and Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” – and her collaboration with hard rock troupe Halocene is easily at the top of the list.
Released in 2020, the music itself stays true to the original, yet Orlandi’s operatic verses and Addie Nicole Amick’s punky chorus make for a very intriguing combination. Beyond that, guitarist Bradley Amick arguably improves upon Bennington’s screams (“Shut up when I’m talking to you!”) near the end. By no means better than the version on Hybrid Theory, Orlandi and Halocene do it justice while also making it their own.
The Veer Union, "Numb"
The studio cut of “Numb” (which was the third single from Meteroa) is one of Linkin Park’s most emotionally raw tracks, with Bennington’s signature mix of aggression and fragility shining through. It was only a matter of time, then, before someone filtered it through the funnel of a poignant acoustic adaptation.
Back in 2018, Canada’s The Veer Union did precisely that as part of their Decade 2: Rock and Acoustic LP. Obviously, it was done in tribute to Bennington, and its blend of rich guitar work and subtle ornamentations is enhanced by singer Crispin Earl’s soulful but slightly raspy performance. Just as it was clear that Bennington felt every word of what he sang, so too does Earl embody not only his own battle with depression but also his heartache at the loss of the legendary vocalist.
Imminence, "Crawling"
Another track made to celebrate Bennington’s legacy, Swedish ensemble Imminence crafted an equally resourceful and moving redux of this Hybrid Theory classic that simultaneously pushed them outside of their metalcore comfort zone. In fact, it comes from 2020’s Turn the Light On: Acoustic Reimagination, a half-hour set comprised of – you guessed it – acoustic alternatives to several selections from 2019’s Turn the Light On.
Its slower pace, serene harmonies, rustic fingerpicking, forlorn strings and mournful piano chords culminate in an imaginatively faithful yet fresh and poignant revision that accentuates the relatable heartache at the heart of their inspiration. Naturally, the music video garnered plenty of YouTube commenters commending Imminence for their remarkable effort.
Periphery, "Shadow of the Day"
In a simplistic sense, progressive metal quintet Periphery have always sounded like the musical offspring of TesseracT and Linkin Park. So, having frontman Spencer Sotelo, drummer Matt Halpern and famed producer Taylor Larson put their spin on “Shadow of the Day” (from 2007’s Minutes to Midnight) was a no-brainer.
It came out in July 2017, and unsurprisingly, it houses more sophisticated and quirky electronic percussion alongside more symphonic touches. Of course, Sotelo does an excellent job of evoking the spirit of the original amidst the inclusion of layered harmonies as well, allowing it to remain authentic while coming across as something that could pass as a completely new Periphery creation.
Moment of Madness, “In the End”
“In the End” might’ve featured the most iconic vocal team-up between Bennington and multi-instrumentalist/rapper Mike Shinoda on all of Hybrid Theory. Consequently, Moment of Madness (another Swedish metalcore outfit, coincidentally enough) had quite the task in trying to recapture that magic through their more chaotic and complex lens. Luckily, they succeeded with flying colors, delivering a significantly fiercer and more epic interpretation fueled by Andrea Leandro Perin’s guttural verses, guitarist Ivo Gaeumann’s soaring choruses and drummer Stefan Wittwer’s thunderous percussion.
If that weren’t enough, Gaeumann’s duet with Annalea Gysin during the bridge (“I’ve put my trust in you / Pushed as far as I can go”) is a great touch, as is the expanded jamming afterward.
This is what a Linkin Park cover should be!