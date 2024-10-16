Here are the five greatest covers of Linkin Park songs.

There are few modern rock bands with a more dedicated fanbase than Linkin Park. That’s not too surprising, though, given that 2000’s Hybrid Theory and 2003’s Meteroa – if not later records as well – mean so much to the 30-somethings who grew up with them (in addition to other audiences, of course). Plus, late frontman Chester Bennington’s voice, lyrics and tragic passing still resonant with everyone who’s faced similar mental health struggles.

Therefore, any artist who reimagines one of Linkin Park's most beloved songs is almost inherently putting a target on themselves, as the mere notion of doing so could be seen as sacrilegious (and fans will be more than happy to point out every flaw they find). That said, there are dozens of impressive adaptions that demonstrate an ideal balance between respecting Linkin Park’s template and adding characteristic innovations.

READ MORE: Live Linkin Park Videos Appear to Show Backing Vocal Track Being Used

With that in mind, and in honor of their highly anticipated (but ultimately controversial) comeback, we’re breaking down the five greatest covers of Linkin Park songs!

As always, we’d love to know what you think of our picks, as well as if there are any that you think should be given the spotlight, too.

Oh, and while we wouldn’t say they’re among the best of the best, we have to show some love for Peruvian singer Tongo’s amazing takes on “Numb” and “In the End.” R.I.P., dude!