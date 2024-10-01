Fan-filmed videos of Linkin Park performing in South Korea on Sept. 28 appear to show a backing vocal track being used, which Emily Armstrong has been singing over rather intensely.

During two instances where Armstrong stopped singing and pulled the microphone away from her face, a faint lead vocal is still present during the performances of new songs "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown."

Both videos can be seen below.

The Videos Where a Lead Backing Vocal Track Is Heard

Over the final chorus of "Heavy Is the Crown," which serves as the anthem for the League of Legends video game championship, Armstrong sings, "Fire in the sunrise, ashes raining down / Try —" and extends the mic out to the crowd. Meanwhile, the rest of the refrain "...to hold it in, but it keeps bleeding out" is still clearly heard and in her voice. She puts the mic up to her mouth again, stumbles through a line before returning fully to belt out, "Heavy is the - heavy is the crown".

The fan notes that they "applauded Linkin Park's return with Emily from the beginning and will continue to do so," not letting this minor gripe stand in the way of fandom. The person questions the backing track (or "playback") that's heard and notes that it looks like Armstrong is chewing gum.

Of course, there could be a reasonable explanation for chewing gum, which we'll discuss more further down the page.

Earlier in Linkin Park's Sept. 28 set, Armstrong temporarily dropped out of a chorus line where a lead vocal was still heard while her mouth was closed. She promptly returned to singing one line later as she moved closer toward the edge of the stage.

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine" (Live - Sept. 28, 2024)

Emily Armstrong Is Still Singing Live

The use of backing tracks has become an increasingly standard practice in rock and metal concerts.

It really should not be a surprise that Linkin Park are one of those bands, especially when considering their groundbreaking hybridization of musical styles. Their use of layered recordings, electronic beats and other creative studio tactics are what have always made them such a unique, compelling and talented group.

As the videos show, Armstrong's backing vocal is not high in the live mix, seemingly serving as support to provide a more rich sound with depth onstage.

At no point does she appear to be attempting to lip sync or mime her way through the parts with any sort of reliance on the backing track. The co-vocalist is working the crowd during these instances and missing a line or two during a lengthy and physically active headlining set is not that uncommon.

There are a variety of conditions any singer may be enduring at any point during a show. They may have to take a moment to catch their breath, clear their throat, swallow saliva, prepare to hit a difficult note coming up... the reasons are endless as to why a singer may not execute every single word of every single song every single night.

When Armstrong comes back in during these moments, there is a noticeable jump in the audio level of the vocal, which is certainly live.

It is also not known if there is a backing lead vocal present on all of Armstrong's parts of, perhaps, just specific moments of certain songs.

Why a Singer Would Chew Gum Onstage

The voice is a delicate instrument and there are numerous conditions that can affect live performance. Climate, either indoors or outdoors, can create challenges for singers as can any ailment, from the sniffles to full blown sickness.

What fans don't often see is how often musicians power through shows while feeling ill, even singers. There are a multitude of aids, from throat sprays to droplets, to help with specific ailments.

Chewing gum can help increase saliva production, which is essential to delivering a top notch performance as a singer. While it also poses as a choke risk as sudden inhalations are necessary for singers.

NOTE: We are not attempting to speculate anything about Armstrong's condition and needs onstage. This is a broad explanation of what touring singers go through and typical remedies for common challenges on the road.

DentistryIQ observes, "Saliva is essential for keeping the mouth and throat moist, which is crucial for clear speech and a healthy voice. Conditions that reduce saliva production, such as certain medications or dehydration, can lead to a dry mouth and a strained voice."

Linkin Park on Tour

Linkin Park have five more tour dates on the books for 2024. Next up is Paris, France on Nov. 3, followed by Dallas Texas on Nov. 8. From there, the band will head to South America for a show in Colombia and a pair of performances in Brazil.

From Zero, Linkin Park's new album, is set to arrive on Nov. 15.

Visit the band's website to pre-order the album and for more ticketing information.

