People Are Comparing the ‘Stranger Things’ Finale to This Linkin Park Music Video + It’s Hilarious

Spoilers for the ‘Stranger Things’ finale ahead!

Last week, the two-hour series finale of Stranger Things aired on Netflix and in select theaters. Since then, many viewers have pointed out – and creatively mocked – the similarities between antagonist Vecna’s Abyss and Linkin Park’s legendary music video for “In the End.”

What've People Said About Vecna’s Abyss + “In The End”

Without diving too much into a full Stranger Things recap, suffice it to say that the deadly and monstrous Vecna became the show’s main villain during the fourth season. He resides in an alternate, desert-like dimension called the Abyss, and over the past two seasons, the Abyss has served as the backdrop for several tense scenes and epic battles.

During the Stranger Things finale (“Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up”), viewers see Vecna (aka Henry) holding children captive in the Abyss. What’s more, several main characters venture into the Abyss to defeat him once and for all, and it’s those moments that’ve prompted people to point out striking resemblances between the villain’s location and Linkin Park’s fourth music video.

Specifically, both the Abyss and “In the End” feature very similar yellow-brown color palettes; otherworldly barren landscapes with mountains; and an overall apocalyptic vibe.

Naturally, there have been several posts on social media joking about the comparison:

Someone even made an AI-generated video that combines them:

So, did you ever notice the similarities between Stranger Things’ Abyss and Linkin Park’s “In the End” video? Let us know!

Read More: The 13 Best Rock Songs of 2025 (Ranked)

Various Times ‘Stranger Things’ Referenced Rock + Metal

Although this Stranger Things/Linkin Park mashup isn’t official, the hugely popular show has formally incorporated rock and metal many times since it began in 2016.

For instance, the series has used major tunes from The Clash (“Should I Stay or Should I Go”), The Police (“Every Breath You Take”), The Bangles (“Hazy Shade of Winter”), Toto (“Africa”), Bon Jovi (“Runaway”), Jefferson Airplane (“White Rabbit”), Foreigner (“Hot Blooded”) and Kiss (“Detroit Rock City”).

Perhaps most notably, fan favorite character Eddie Munson – played by Joseph Quinn and introduced in the fourth season – wore Dio merch that was donated by Dio’s estate (which is led by the singer’s widow, Wendy Dio). The character also wore a W.A.S.P. pin on his jacket, and of course, Munson busted out some licks from Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” during the season.

There was also an easter egg regarding Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind in the same season, as well as an iconic use of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” Unsurprisingly, Quinn listened to a lot of metal to get ready for his role, and so did Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

More recently, the trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things featured an alternate version of Deep Purple’s “Child in Time” from 1970’s Deep Purple in Rock. Then, the episodes themselves cumulatively contained Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper,” Pixes’ “Here Comes Your Man,” Butthole Surfers’ “Human Cannonball” and The Psychedelic Furs’ “Pretty in Pink.”