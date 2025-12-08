TouchTunes Jukeboxes Reveal Most Played Current + Classic Rock Songs of 2025

TouchTunes, the jukebox industry giant, has revealed the most played rock songs of 2025 through their jukeboxes, sharing both the Top 5 current rock songs as well as the Top 5 older catalog songs that also continue to get selected regularly.

What Are 2025's Most Played Rock Songs on TouchTunes Jukeboxes?

The return of Linkin Park was a big story at the end of 2024 and the attention obviously carried over into 2025. Coming in at No. 5 for the year amongst current rock songs is the hard-hitting "Heavy Is the Crown."

Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown"

Though Shinedown did not release an album in 2025, they did serve up a pair of singles earlier in the year. "Three Six Five." The melodic and reflective hit song "Three Six Five" obviously struck a chord with listeners as it was the No. 4 most played rock song on TouchTunes jukeboxes for the year.

Shinedown, "Three Six Five"

This was also big year for country-rock crossover favorite Hardy, who was especially popular with jukebox listeners. In fact, he's responsible for the No. 3 and No. 2 most played songs of the year through TouchTunes jukeboxes. At No. 3 for the year is "Psycho," while "Jim Bob" placed No. 2.

Hardy, "Psycho"

Hardy, "Jim Bob"

And topping the list of the most played current rock songs of 2025 is none other than mgk, also riding a bit of that country-rock crossover with Jelly Roll on "Lonely Road."

mgk and Jelly Roll, "Lonely Road"

What Were the Most Played Catalog Rock Songs on TouchTunes?

Jukeboxes not only bring you what's new, but the over 65,000 TouchTunes jukeboxes in bars and restaurants also serve up some all time classic rock songs as well. So what are people still itching to hear all these years later?

The Top 5 catalog rock songs of 2025 on TouchTunes jukeboxes starts with Creed's "Higher." Arguably the band's most popular song is once again hot with Creed's hugely successful reunion tour over the last couple of years.

Creed, "Higher"

At No. 4, we're taking it back to 1967 was an all-time sing along favorite. The legendary Van Morrison is still a huge jukebox favorite with "Brown Eyed Girl."

Van Morrison, "Brown Eyed Girl"

Sitting at No. 3 is another act still cranking out the hits. But this one always seems to resonate with listeners who like the sing-along. It's Nickelback with "Rockstar."

Nickelback, "Rockstar"

The act at No. 2 doesn't surprise us, but the song selection does. When you think of Queen, most gravitate to "Bohemian Rhapsody." However, the No. 2 most played catalog rock song for 2025 is "Fat Bottomed Girls."

Queen, "Fat Bottomed Girls"

And topping the list is a '70s Southern Rock classic. "Simple Man" was made famous by Lynyrd Skynyrd, but continues to thrive in modern day as covered by Shinedown. The Lynyrd Skynyrd version currently sits as the most played catalog rock song on TouchTunes jukeboxes.

Lynyrd Skynrd, "Simple Man"

Who Were the Most Played Bands on TouchTunes Jukeboxes in 2025?

While country, hip-hop and pop seemed to dominate for both male and female singer categories, when it comes to bands it's still very much a rock world for jukebox listeners.

So who were the most played bands on TouchTunes jukeboxes in 2025? The entire Top 10 all have ties to the rock world. Check out the list below.

1. AC/DC

2. Lynyrd Skynyrd

3. Nickelback

4. Fleetwood Mac

5. The Rolling Stones

6. Creed

7. Metallica

8. Eagles

9. Creedence Clearwater Revival

10. Led Zeppelin

Where Does Rock Rank on TouchTunes Jukebox Plays for 2025?

While rock seems to face its challenges in pop culture and with award show recognition, the format still is very popular when it comes to those listening to jukeboxes.

TouchTunes shares that 38 percent of the music played on their jukeboxes from the past year came from those requesting rock songs. Country placed second at 24 percent, while rap was third at 14 percent and pop fourth at 11 percent.