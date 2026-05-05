Why MGK Dissed Yungblud in New Song With Fred Durst

After recent speculation that mgk was dissing Yungblud in his song "FIX UR FACE" with Fred Durst, the rapper confirmed during an appearance on The Garza Podcast that a specific line from the song was about his onetime collaborator. And he revealed why he targeted Yungblud in the first place.

What mgk Said About His Diss on Yungblud in "FIX UR FACE"

As stated, mgk was appearing on The Garza Podcast when he was asked specifically about the line in the song that has drawn such attention since its release. The line in question is: Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws." And mgk drew further attention to it when he teased after the song's release that there was "one particular line going over your heads."

Fans soon zeroed in on the "Mickey Mouse" line and tossing out theories on the reasoning behind it. The primary speculation was that mgk had grown upset when Yungblud appeared on The Osbournes podcast and Kelly and Sharon started talking negatively about mgk and Yungblud didn't defend him.

Fans were proven right as mgk told podcast host and Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza, "The song is three minutes of lines about different things but yeah, the specific line, loyalty is really the only thing that matters. When I open my heart that means I'm vulnerable and I let you in. And so when someone's given an opportunity to defend their friend and they don't, then that breaks my heart."

The rapper continued, "It shatters me. Be my friend in public the same way that you are in private. You know, but it's an angry line in an angry song. A line is a line and I don't really like to describe art."

He further elaborated, "That shit hurt me but that is that. But, you know, [he's] super, super talented and all that, but what I care about outside of everything is like when the music's over, what do you stand for and what do you stand on? And that principle of loyalty, the way that it was done to me, I wouldn't have done that. And I've watched a lot of my peers stand with me and next to me and they never moved with envy. To me, that was just a moment of seeing something and being like, 'Damn. That hurts.'"

When asked if it makes it hard to trust people, mgk concluded while somewhat exasperated, "I forgive man. Like, I forgive like... I forgive."

See the individual clip and check out the full podcast below.

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How Does the Diss Relate to Yungblud?

The reference "Mickey Mouse kids" is a nod to Yungblud's pre-music career as is the mention of leaving private school.

In his youth, Yungblud attended Ackworth School, a private day and boarding school. While there, he was diagnosed with ADHD and his hyperactivity up to that point had made him a troublesome student. He eventually enrolled at the Arts Educational School in London, but left in 2015.

Soon after, he began to make inroads into the entertainment world. At one point, he appeared on a Disney drama and mystery series titled The Lodge. He also recorded the song "Tell It Like It Is" for the Disney show's soundtrack.

What Happened With The Osbournes, Yungblud and mgk?

In a 2024 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Kelly and Sharon were hosting with Yungblud as the guest. The discussion turned to fashion with Kelly bringing up an act that she felt copped Yungblud's use of pink for their own use and then called out mgk by name. There was also a brief mention that they didn't care for mgk. While Yungblud seemed a little uncomfortable and attempted to shift the conversation, he also didn't defend his onetime collaborator either.

The clip was eventually removed from the podcast and later reposted, but fans on Reddit captured it and made it the topic of discussion.

What Is the Musical History With mgk and Yungblud?

As Yunglud's career started to evolve, he linked up with Blink-182's Travis Barker on "11 Minutes," a 2019 song that also featured Halsey. Barker had also been working with mgk at the time as the rapper started dipping his toes in the rock world.

READ MORE: Polyphia's Tim Henson Cites mgk for Making Guitar Music Cool Again

Later that year, Barker and Yungblud appeared on "I Think I'm Okay," a hit song from mgk's Hotel Diablo album. A year later, mgk returned the favor by appearing on "Acting Like That," which also featured Barker, on Yungblud's Weird! album.

Both musicians benefitted from their collaborations and it seemed at the time that they had formed a fast friendship. In a 2020 interview with NME, mgk noted, "I reached out because I was a fan of everything he does, including his attitude and his way of dressing."

He then added, "It feels like a dope, across-the-pond thing, like: ‘You hold it down over there and I’ll hold it down over here.’ Together we can make some sort of union of rock stars. We’re like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the day.”

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