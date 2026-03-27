17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 20-26, 2026)
The rock and metal tours keep rolling out for 2026, with 18 new treks to dive into this week.
Leading the way is a good time summer jam co-headline run with 311 and The Dirty Heads keeping the vibes positive. Weezer have booked The Gathering, a major summer tour with The Shins and Silversun Pickups (not to be confused with the Gathering of the Juggalos).
Before heading out to support Shinedown later this year, Coheed and Cambria will also get in some summer headline dates. And we've also Corrosion of Conformity bringing something heavier to the mix while on the road with Whores and Crobot in July.
This week also brought us the lineup for the annual Summer Slaughter tour, headed up by Hatebreed. Plus, the Emo's Not Dead Cruise revealed their music lineup for 2027 and the Sea.Hear.Now festival bill has been filled in for this fall.
311 / Dirty Heads
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: Ocean Alley, Atmosphere, Rome
Ticketing Info
Bryan Adams
Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Ticketing Info
Blue October
Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Jess Woodland
Notes: Foiled 20th anniversary tour.
Ticketing Info
Coheed and Cambria
Tour Dates: May 11 - Aug. 18
Support Acts: Circada Rhythm, Arm's Length, Kaonashi, Narrow Head
Ticketing Info
Corrosion of Conformity
Tour Dates: July 6 - 22
Support Acts: Whores, Crobot
Ticketing Info
Doobie Brothers
Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Eagles of Death Metal
Tour Dates: Aug. 3 - Sept. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Death By Sexy 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Eve 6 / Fastball
Tour Dates: April 16 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Foreigner
Tour Dates: March 25 - May 3; June 5 - Aug. 29; Sept. 18 - Nov. 1
Support Acts: None listed, but Lynryrd Skynyrd join as co-headliners on July 23
Notes: 50th Anniversary Tour
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Phil Manzanera
Tour Dates: May 14 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pixies
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Josey Scott
Tour Dates: April 19 - 25
Support Acts: The Mendenhall Experiment
Notes: Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Summer Slaughter
Tour Dates: July 2 - 24
Support Acts: Rotating list of acts includes Hatebreed, Devourment, Incantation, Snuffed on Sight, Face Yourself and Balmora.
Ticketing Info
Upon a Burning Body
Tour Dates: June 4 - 20
Support Acts: Traitors, Carcosa, Swollen Teeth
Ticketing Info
Vampires Everywhere
Tour Dates: April 15 - May 2
Support Acts: The Bunny The Bear
Notes: 2nd Leg of Kiss the Sun Goodbye 15th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Weezer
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: The Shins, Silversun Pickups
Ticketing Info
Witch Ripper
Tour Dates: April 3 - June 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Yellowcard, Mayday Parade and Dance Gavin Dance lead the lineup for the 2027 Emo's Not Dead Cruise. Also taking part are Don Broco, The Ghost Inside, Silverstein, The Cab, Honey Revenge, The Paradox, girlfriends, Hawthorne Heights and more. The cruise sets sail from Miami en route to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas Jan. 22-26.
Ticketing Info
* The Strokes and Mumford & Sons will headline the 2026 Sea. Hear. Now festival taking place Sept. 19-20 in Asbury Park, N.J. The bill also includes The Offspring, Goo Goo Dolls, Fontaines D.C., The War on Drugs, Chaka Khan, Pixies, The All-American Rejects, Moby, Men At Work, Shaggy, Ziggy Marley and more.
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* Gym Class Heroes and Four Year Strong will head up the 2026 Bolero Block Party taking place Sept. 25 and 26 at Bolero Snort Brewery in Meadowlands, N.J. Head Automatica, Angel Du$t, Mandancing and Major League will also play.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* Yungblud has signed on to perform at the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with the star set to take the stage Aug. 9 at the Buffalo Chip.
Ticketing Info
*Yoshiki has announced a special two-night stand July 16 and 17 at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Ticketing Info
* Counting Crows will headline Miller Lite's Carb Day Concert May 22 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Switchfoot will open the show.
Ticketing Info
See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner