25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 24-30, 2026)
As the summer nears, the amount of tours announced each week continues to rise. The past seven days alone, we have 25 new rock and metal tours that have popped up.
Leading the way, the legendary Morrissey has added to this 2026 touring. "The Moz" has a new album to support and dates that stretch from summer through late 2026.
Wolfgang Van Halen will take out Mammoth for a summer run starting in July and running into August.
And you'll also find the mighty GWAR hitting the road in October with shows that run into December. Midnight and Mac Sabbath are along for the ride.
This week also brought us the big reveal of the lineup for the 2027 ShipRocked Cruise.
See who else booked tours this past week below.
.38 Special
Tour Dates: May 1 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
The Beach Boys
Tour Dates: May 8 - June 7; June 26 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
The BoDeans
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 9; June 5 -
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
Boozewa
Tour Dates: July 16 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Cinema Stare
Tour Dates: May 20 - 22; July 7 - 26
Support Acts: Keep Flying, Adjust the Sails, Worlds Greatest Dad, Hummus Vacuum, Sunday Cruise
Ticketing Info
Confessions of a Traitor
Tour Dates: May 7 - 24
Support Acts: Fight From Within, Exit Wounds
Ticketing Info
Death Lens
Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Destiny Bond, Pat and the Pissers, The High Curbs, Sad Park, Grave Secrets, Skinman, Chico, Dive Time, Monsterwatch
Ticketing Info
Dying Fetus / Sanguisugabogg
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: Crowbar, Scorching Tomb
Ticketing Info
Ensiferum
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 24
Support Acts: Firewind
Ticketing Info
The Ghost Inside
Tour Dates: June 5 - 13
Support Acts: Belmont, Set for Tomorrow
Ticketing Info
Grand Funk Railroad
Tour Dates: May 2 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Violet Grohl
Tour Dates: June 4 - 24; Sept. 20 - 26
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
GWAR
Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, Atomic Rule
Ticketing Info
Interpol
Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 16; Sept. 26 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Youth Lagoon, Loathe, Julie
Ticketing Info
LCD Soundsystem
Tour Dates: April 30 - Sept. 17
Support Acts: Victoryland, Feist
Ticketing Info
Loathe
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Fleshwater, Prostitute
Ticketing Info
Mammoth
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Bear McCreary
Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Morrissey
Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Liz Phair / Sleater-Kinney
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons
Tour Dates: May 2 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Taking Back Sunday
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Thrice, Saves the Day
Ticketing Info
Toadies
Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Local H, Olive Vox, Emily Wolfe
Ticketing Info
Upon a Burning Body / Norma Jean
Tour Dates: July 13 - 20; July 21 - 29
Support Acts: Fox Lake
Ticketing Info
Wednesday 13
Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* The 2027 ShipRocked Cruise lineup has been announced. Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Set It Off, Magnolia Park and more will set sail from Miami on Jan. 24 en route to Mahogany Bay In Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before returning home on Jan. 30
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* The 2026 edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest has added Nachmystium and Emmure to their lineup. Richard Christy will appear as a Guest of Honor.
Ticketing Info
See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner