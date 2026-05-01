25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 24-30, 2026)

25 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 24-30, 2026)

Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio, Getty Images, Mike Coppola, Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen, Getty Images

As the summer nears, the amount of tours announced each week continues to rise. The past seven days alone, we have 25 new rock and metal tours that have popped up.

Leading the way, the legendary Morrissey has added to this 2026 touring. "The Moz" has a new album to support and dates that stretch from summer through late 2026.

Wolfgang Van Halen will take out Mammoth for a summer run starting in July and running into August.

And you'll also find the mighty GWAR hitting the road in October with shows that run into December. Midnight and Mac Sabbath are along for the ride.

This week also brought us the big reveal of the lineup for the 2027 ShipRocked Cruise.

See who else booked tours this past week below.

.38 Special

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: May 1 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

The Beach Boys

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: May 8 - June 7; June 26 - Aug. 30
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

The BoDeans

Lou Bilotti
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Tour Dates: April 30 - May 9; June 5 -
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Boozewa

Matt Clark / DeepRest Records
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Tour Dates: July 16 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Cinema Stare

Photo Credit: Abby Clare
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Tour Dates: May 20 - 22; July 7 - 26
Support Acts: Keep Flying, Adjust the Sails, Worlds Greatest Dad, Hummus Vacuum, Sunday Cruise
Ticketing Info

Confessions of a Traitor

MDPR
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Tour Dates: May 7 - 24
Support Acts: Fight From Within, Exit Wounds
Ticketing Info

Death Lens

Epitaph Records
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Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Destiny Bond, Pat and the Pissers, The High Curbs, Sad Park, Grave Secrets, Skinman, Chico, Dive Time, Monsterwatch
Ticketing Info

Dying Fetus / Sanguisugabogg

Freeman Promotions
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Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 24
Support Acts: Crowbar, Scorching Tomb
Ticketing Info

Ensiferum

Photo by Svetlana Goncharova
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Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 24
Support Acts: Firewind
Ticketing Info

The Ghost Inside

Markus Hauschild
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Tour Dates: June 5 - 13
Support Acts: Belmont, Set for Tomorrow
Ticketing Info

Grand Funk Railroad

Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: May 2 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Violet Grohl

Photo Credit: Bella Newman
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Tour Dates: June 4 - 24; Sept. 20 - 26
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

GWAR

Dave Jackson
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Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, Atomic Rule
Ticketing Info

Interpol

Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 16; Sept. 26 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Youth Lagoon, Loathe, Julie
Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: April 30 - Sept. 17
Support Acts: Victoryland, Feist
Ticketing Info

Loathe

Credit - Steve Gullick
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Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 13
Support Acts: Fleshwater, Prostitute
Ticketing Info

Mammoth

Travis Shinn
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Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Bear McCreary

Atom Splitter PR
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Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Morrissey

Photo Credit: David Mushegain
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Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Liz Phair / Sleater-Kinney

Noam Galai / Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons

Getty Images
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Tour Dates: May 2 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Taking Back Sunday

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
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Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Thrice, Saves the Day
Ticketing Info

Toadies

Credit: Steven Visneau
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Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Local H, Olive Vox, Emily Wolfe
Ticketing Info

Upon a Burning Body / Norma Jean

Atom Splitter PR
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Tour Dates: July 13 - 20; July 21 - 29
Support Acts: Fox Lake
Ticketing Info

Wednesday 13

Anabel DFlux
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Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Theo Wargo, Getty Images
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* The 2027 ShipRocked Cruise lineup has been announced. Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Set It Off, Magnolia Park and more will set sail from Miami on Jan. 24 en route to Mahogany Bay In Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before returning home on Jan. 30
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The 2026 edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest has added Nachmystium and Emmure to their lineup. Richard Christy will appear as a Guest of Honor.
Ticketing Info

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: .38 Special, Bear McCreary, Dying Fetus, Ensiferum, Gene Simmons, Grand Funk Railroad, GWAR, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, Liz Phair, Loathe, Mammoth, Morrissey, Norma Jean, Sanguisugabogg, Sleater-Kinney, Taking Back Sunday, The Beach Boys, The Ghost Inside, Toadies, Upon A Burning Body, Wednesday 13
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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