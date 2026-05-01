As the summer nears, the amount of tours announced each week continues to rise. The past seven days alone, we have 25 new rock and metal tours that have popped up.

Leading the way, the legendary Morrissey has added to this 2026 touring. "The Moz" has a new album to support and dates that stretch from summer through late 2026.

Wolfgang Van Halen will take out Mammoth for a summer run starting in July and running into August.

And you'll also find the mighty GWAR hitting the road in October with shows that run into December. Midnight and Mac Sabbath are along for the ride.

This week also brought us the big reveal of the lineup for the 2027 ShipRocked Cruise.

See who else booked tours this past week below.

38 special don barnes Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 1 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: None listed

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beach boys in 2024 Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 7; June 26 - Aug. 30

Support Acts: None listed

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The BoDeans

the bodeans in 2026 Lou Bilotti loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 9; June 5 -

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Boozewa

boozewa in 2026 Matt Clark / DeepRest Records loading...

Tour Dates: July 16 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cinema Stare

cinema stare in 2026 Photo Credit: Abby Clare loading...

Tour Dates: May 20 - 22; July 7 - 26

Support Acts: Keep Flying, Adjust the Sails, Worlds Greatest Dad, Hummus Vacuum, Sunday Cruise

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Confessions of a Traitor

confessions of a traitor in 2026 MDPR loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 24

Support Acts: Fight From Within, Exit Wounds

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Death Lens

death lens in 2026 Epitaph Records loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Heart to Gold, Destiny Bond, Pat and the Pissers, The High Curbs, Sad Park, Grave Secrets, Skinman, Chico, Dive Time, Monsterwatch

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dying fetus in 2026 Freeman Promotions loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 24

Support Acts: Crowbar, Scorching Tomb

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ensiferum in 2026 Photo by Svetlana Goncharova loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 24

Support Acts: Firewind

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the ghost inside in 2026 Markus Hauschild loading...

Tour Dates: June 5 - 13

Support Acts: Belmont, Set for Tomorrow

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don brewer of grand funk railroad in 2025 Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Sept. 24

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Violet Grohl

violet grohl in 2026 Photo Credit: Bella Newman loading...

Tour Dates: June 4 - 24; Sept. 20 - 26

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

GWAR

gwar in 2026 Dave Jackson loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: Midnight, Mac Sabbath, X-Cops, Atomic Rule

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paul banks of interpol at 2019 Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 16; Sept. 26 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Youth Lagoon, Loathe, Julie

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lcd soundsystem in 2010 Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 30 - Sept. 17

Support Acts: Victoryland, Feist

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loathe in 2026 Credit - Steve Gullick loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 13

Support Acts: Fleshwater, Prostitute

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Mammoth

mammoth in 2025 Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: None Listed

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bear mccreary in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 18

Support Acts: None listed.

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Morrissey

morrissey in 2026 Photo Credit: David Mushegain loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: None Listed

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liz phair and carrie brownstein of sleater-kinney Noam Galai / Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - 25

Support Acts: None listed.

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gene simmons Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: May 2 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: None listed.

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adam lazzara of taking back sunday in 2024 Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Thrice, Saves the Day

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toadies in 2026 Credit: Steven Visneau loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 6 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Local H, Olive Vox, Emily Wolfe

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upon a burning body in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 13 - 20; July 21 - 29

Support Acts: Fox Lake

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Wednesday 13 Anabel DFlux loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: Dead on a Sunday

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Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

metallica concert crowd Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

* The 2027 ShipRocked Cruise lineup has been announced. Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills, Nothing More, Highly Suspect, Badflower, Set It Off, Magnolia Park and more will set sail from Miami on Jan. 24 en route to Mahogany Bay In Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before returning home on Jan. 30

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The 2026 edition of the Milwaukee Metal Fest has added Nachmystium and Emmure to their lineup. Richard Christy will appear as a Guest of Honor.

Ticketing Info

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.