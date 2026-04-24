20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 17-23, 2026)
Here's 20 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week.
One of the bigger announcements of the week came from Slayer, who announced two special headlining/non-festival shows where they'll be playing the Reign in Blood album in its entirety for its 40th anniversary. And one show sold out so fast, another date was added.
This week also saw Jason Newsted taking his Chophouse Band out for their first headlining tour this summer.
And Zakk Wylde apparently can't get enough of the double duty, as he's bringing back the pairing of Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel for another leg of shows later this year.
This week also gave us details on 2027's Creed Summer of 99 and Beyond Cruise, the special guest lineup for the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas festival this fall and the CBGB Festival bill for 2026 as well.
See all the big tour and festival announcements from the past seven days below.
Beck
Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Black Label Society
Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Dark Chapel, Zakk Sabbath
Ticketing Info
Buckcherry
Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 6
Support Acts: Black Stone Cherry, Tyler Bryant
Ticketing Info
David Byrne
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Devildriver
Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 5
Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Ov Sulfur
Ticketing Info
Bob Dylan
Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Failure
Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Oct. 30
Support Acts: Quannnic
Ticketing Info
Geese
Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 10
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band
Tour Dates: July 1 - 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Kontusion
Tour Dates: June 12 - July 18
Support Acts: Dispossessed
Ticketing Info
Leftover Crack
Tour Dates: May 7 - 23
Support Acts: Sadplant and The Dollheads
Ticketing Info
Modest Mouse
Tour Dates: July 10 - 11; Sept. 16 - Oct. 23
Support Acts: Pinback, Caroline Rose
Ticketing Info
Ted Nugent
Tour Dates: April 25 - July 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Pansy Division
Tour Dates: May 14 - 16; Sept. 17 - 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Slayer
Tour Dates: Sept. 4; Nov. 13 - 14
Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Cavaleras (playing Sepultura's 'Chaos A.D.') and Crowbar, Down, Suicidal Tendencies
Notes: Celebrating 40th anniversary of Reign in Blood album in full.
Ticketing Info
The Story So Far
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 5
Support Acts: The Starting Line, Ultra Q
Ticketing Info
The Sword / Red Fang
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 28
Support Acts: Spoon Benders
Ticketing Info
Today Is the Day
Tour Dates: May 19 - June 5
Support Acts: Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Pentagram
Ticketing Info
Totally Tubular Festival
Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Thomas Dolby and the Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, Animtion, The Producers, The Escape Club, Tommy Tutone.
Ticketing Info
The Word Alive
Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 8
Support Acts: Not Enough Space, Downsizing, Code: Words
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Creed's Summer of 99 and Beyond Cruise will return for its fifth voyage on April 17-21, 2027. This time around, fans can catch Creed along with special guests Breaking Benjamin, Sevendust, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Hoobastank, Our Lady Peace, Hinder, Fuel, Drowning Pool, Fastball, Sponge, The Flys, Ashes of Billy and more. Eddie Trunk and DJ Rock Feed will host.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup for the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas is coming together. Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, KEEL and Chris Jericoh's Kuarantine covers band are all "on board" for the weekend that will take place Nov. 13-15 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
* The 2026 CBGB Festival is set for Sept. 26 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. This year's festival will feature Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol, Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Agnostic Front, Buzzcocks, Bad Nerves, Circle Jerks and more.
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* Decibel Metal and Beer Festival will stage a Denver edition on Dec. 4 and 5 this year. While the lineup is still coming together, it's been revealed that Suicidal Tendencies and Down will headline the two-day festival at Denver's Fillmore.
Ticketing Info
* The Fest is back for its 24th edition in Gainesville, Fla. Taking place Oct. 23-25, this year's event will feature The Bouncing Souls, Pup, The Impossibles, Texas Is The Reason, Nerf Herder, Bear vs. Shark, Torche, Home Front and Small Brown Bike among others.
Ticketing Info
* The 2026 Form Festival will take place Oct. 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona. Turnstile, Blood Orange, Geese, Lorde, Disclosure, Twin Shadow and more are all on the bill.
Ticketing Info
* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be hosting a Summer Concert Series. The 2026 series includes Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE on June 26, Spoon and The Beths with Squirrel Flower on June 27, The Church on July 2, The Mountain Goats on Aug. 15 and The Old 97s and Buga on Aug. 27.
Ticketing Info
* Skillet have joined the performance lineup for the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They'll play Aug. 10 at the Buffalo Chip.
Ticketing Info
* Taking Back Sunday have announced that their Oct. 14 performance at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. will find the band celebrating 20 years of the Louder Now album. In addition, The Color Fred will join them.
Ticketing Info
* Yoshiki will perform the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers home game April 27 as part of Japanese Heritage Night.
Ticketing Info
See other big rock and metal artists touring in 2026 in the gallery below.
The Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2026
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff