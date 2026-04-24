Here's 20 new rock and metal tours that were announced this past week.

One of the bigger announcements of the week came from Slayer, who announced two special headlining/non-festival shows where they'll be playing the Reign in Blood album in its entirety for its 40th anniversary. And one show sold out so fast, another date was added.

This week also saw Jason Newsted taking his Chophouse Band out for their first headlining tour this summer.

And Zakk Wylde apparently can't get enough of the double duty, as he's bringing back the pairing of Black Label Society, Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel for another leg of shows later this year.

This week also gave us details on 2027's Creed Summer of 99 and Beyond Cruise, the special guest lineup for the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas festival this fall and the CBGB Festival bill for 2026 as well.

See all the big tour and festival announcements from the past seven days below.

beck in 2026 Nasty Little Man loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 16 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Black Label Society

black label society in 2026 MNRK Heavy loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 25 - Oct. 2

Support Acts: Dark Chapel, Zakk Sabbath

Ticketing Info

buckcherry in 2026 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Sept. 6

Support Acts: Black Stone Cherry, Tyler Bryant

Ticketing Info

david byrne at 2026 coachella Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

devildriver in 2026 PHOTO CREDIT: Stephanie Cabral loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 5

Support Acts: Upon a Burning Body, Ov Sulfur

Ticketing Info

bob dylan at farm aid in 2023 Gary Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Failure in 2022 Photo by Priscilla C. Scott loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 30 - Oct. 30

Support Acts: Quannnic

Ticketing Info

geese in 2025 Geese by Lewis Evans loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band

jason newsted of metallica in 1999 Niels van Iperen, Getty Images, Q Prime loading...

Tour Dates: July 1 - 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kontusion

kontusion in 2026 photo by Louie Palu loading...

Tour Dates: June 12 - July 18

Support Acts: Dispossessed

Ticketing Info

Leftover Crack

leftover crack in 2026 Seth Olenick loading...

Tour Dates: May 7 - 23

Support Acts: Sadplant and The Dollheads

Ticketing Info

modest mouse Photo Credit Henry Cromett loading...

Tour Dates: July 10 - 11; Sept. 16 - Oct. 23

Support Acts: Pinback, Caroline Rose

Ticketing Info

ted nugent Rey Del Rio, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 25 - July 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Pansy Division

pansy division in 2026 Reybee PR loading...

Tour Dates: May 14 - 16; Sept. 17 - 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Slayer

kerry king of slayer at 2025 louder than life festival Steve Thrasher, Mark Horton, Getty Images, Def Jam loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4; Nov. 13 - 14

Support Acts: Cannibal Corpse, Cavaleras (playing Sepultura's 'Chaos A.D.') and Crowbar, Down, Suicidal Tendencies

Notes: Celebrating 40th anniversary of Reign in Blood album in full.

Ticketing Info

the story so far Eric Soucy loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 5

Support Acts: The Starting Line, Ultra Q

Ticketing Info

jd cronise of the sword in 2025 Kasper Pasinski loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 28

Support Acts: Spoon Benders

Ticketing Info

today is the day in 2026 photo by Jaron Loggins loading...

Tour Dates: May 19 - June 5

Support Acts: Napalm Death, Eyehategod, Pentagram

Ticketing Info

Totally Tubular Festival

totally tubular festival in 2026 Totally Tubular Festival loading...

Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: Thomas Dolby and the Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Motels, Animtion, The Producers, The Escape Club, Tommy Tutone.

Ticketing Info

The Word Alive singer Telle Smith pictured backstage at Warped Tour 2015 in Pomona, California. Chelsea Lauren/WireImage, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - Aug. 8

Support Acts: Not Enough Space, Downsizing, Code: Words

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

metal concert crowd Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* Creed's Summer of 99 and Beyond Cruise will return for its fifth voyage on April 17-21, 2027. This time around, fans can catch Creed along with special guests Breaking Benjamin, Sevendust, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Hoobastank, Our Lady Peace, Hinder, Fuel, Drowning Pool, Fastball, Sponge, The Flys, Ashes of Billy and more. Eddie Trunk and DJ Rock Feed will host.

Ticketing Info



* The lineup for the 2026 KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas is coming together. Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, KEEL and Chris Jericoh's Kuarantine covers band are all "on board" for the weekend that will take place Nov. 13-15 at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Ticketing Info



READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The 2026 CBGB Festival is set for Sept. 26 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, N.Y. This year's festival will feature Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol, Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Agnostic Front, Buzzcocks, Bad Nerves, Circle Jerks and more.

Ticketing Info



* Decibel Metal and Beer Festival will stage a Denver edition on Dec. 4 and 5 this year. While the lineup is still coming together, it's been revealed that Suicidal Tendencies and Down will headline the two-day festival at Denver's Fillmore.

Ticketing Info



* The Fest is back for its 24th edition in Gainesville, Fla. Taking place Oct. 23-25, this year's event will feature The Bouncing Souls, Pup, The Impossibles, Texas Is The Reason, Nerf Herder, Bear vs. Shark, Torche, Home Front and Small Brown Bike among others.

Ticketing Info



* The 2026 Form Festival will take place Oct. 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona. Turnstile, Blood Orange, Geese, Lorde, Disclosure, Twin Shadow and more are all on the bill.

Ticketing Info



* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be hosting a Summer Concert Series. The 2026 series includes Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE on June 26, Spoon and The Beths with Squirrel Flower on June 27, The Church on July 2, The Mountain Goats on Aug. 15 and The Old 97s and Buga on Aug. 27.

Ticketing Info



* Skillet have joined the performance lineup for the 2026 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They'll play Aug. 10 at the Buffalo Chip.

Ticketing Info



* Taking Back Sunday have announced that their Oct. 14 performance at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. will find the band celebrating 20 years of the Louder Now album. In addition, The Color Fred will join them.

Ticketing Info



* Yoshiki will perform the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers home game April 27 as part of Japanese Heritage Night.

Ticketing Info



See other big rock and metal artists touring in 2026 in the gallery below.