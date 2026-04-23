Slayer have added a third 2026 show celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark 1986 album Reign in Blood with an additional date booked in Los Angeles this November.

Earlier this week, the thrash legends announced a pair of special shows which will find them playing their third LP in its entirety — Sept. 4 in Shakopee, Minnesota and Nov. 13 (Friday the 13th!) in Los Angeles, California.

Now, a second night at the Kia Forum in L.A. is set for Nov. 14 "due to overwhelming demand" after the Nov. 13 date sold out the same day tickets went on sale.

The special guests for the night are expected to be a repeat of the first L.A. concert, which also features Cannibal Corpse, Cavaleras (Max and Iggor playing Sepultura's Chaos A.D.) and Crowbar.

Tickets will be publicly on sale tomorrow (April 24) at 10AM PT and a presale using the code RIB2026 starts today (April 23) at 9AM PT.

For even more ticketing information, visit the Slayer website.

See more 40th anniversary show details below, as well as the other festival stops Slayer will be making before the year is over.

READ MORE: 31 Rock + Metal Albums Turning 40 in 2026

Slayer 40th Anniversary Shows Playing Reign in Blood in Full

Sept. 4 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Lake Mystic Amphitheater (ft. Suicidal Tendencies, Down and Hatebreed)

Sept. 6 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma Festival

Oct. 24 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World Texas

Nov. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Nov. 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

ft. Cannibal Corpse, Cavaleras (playing Sepultura's 'Chaos A.D.') and Crowbar

Below, see our ranking of every Slayer song, from worst to best.