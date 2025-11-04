Slayer guitarist Kerry King minced no words when asked to choose between Metallica and Megadeth in a recent interview.

"I'm gonna be brutally honest. Metallica has a singer. Sorry, Dave," King said on a new episode of Reigning TV, which you can watch below.

Considering King's response, it's unsurprising that he also chose Metallica frontman James Hetfield over Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine.

"James Hetfield. Sorry, Dave. I know I played in your band, but going with James," King said.

Kerry King's Brief but Impactful Stint in Megadeth

King enjoyed a brief stint in Megadeth's live lineup in 1984, pulling double duty with them and Slayer. Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson described King as "incredible" in a 2020 conversation with Slash bassist Todd Kerns.

"So Kerry comes to play guitar with us," Ellefson recalled. "And he would stand there with just no expression on his face and watch Dave play some gnarly riff like 'Chosen Ones' or 'The Conjuring' and then Kerry would just stand there and then he'd put his hand on his guitar and play it back note for note. And you're like, 'Holy hell! This guy really gets Dave.'"

How Dave Mustaine Changed Kerry King's Life

Despite picking Metallica over Megadeth, King insisted he had nothing but love for Mustaine. He even boasted about seeing Metallica with Mustaine in the band's early days.

Ellefson also mentioned Mustaine's formative impact on King back in 2020. "He goes, 'I saw Dave play with Metallica opening for Saxon at the Whisky,' and he said, 'It changed my life. Watching Dave in particular, it changed my life,'" Ellefson recalled. "So [Mustaine] kind of became a mentor and a role model. So [King] was super happy to be in Megadeth."

Watch Reigning TV's Interview With Kerry King and Mark Osegueda