Slayer Book New Pair of ‘Reign in Blood’ 40th Anniversary 2026 Tour Dates

Slayer fans will have two more opportunities this year to catch the band honoring their 40th anniversary of the iconic Reign in Blood album as the group has just announced dates in Los Angeles and Minneapolis for later this year.

The reunited rockers had already announced two other appearances this year, but both had been tied to music festivals. On Sept. 6, they were set to revisit the classic album as part of the Rocklahoma festivities in Pryor, Oklahoma, while Oct. 24 has them saluting the album at the Texas stop of the Sick New World festival taking place in Fort Worth, Texas.

What Are the New Slayer 40th Anniversary 'Reign in Blood' Tour Stops?

The two new stops are not festival related. The band will be playing to a West Coast audience Nov. 13 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The group had teased the appearance earlier in the week with a social media post of the Forum lit up in Slayer iconography.

Cannibal Corpse, Cavaleras (Max and Iggor) playing Sepultura's Chaos A.D. and Crowbar are supporting on the Los Angeles date.

READ MORE: Every Slayer Song Ranked Worst to Best

The other stop comes Friday, Sept. 4 at the new Mystic Lake Amphtitheater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Likewise, it was teased with spinning roulette wheel that landed on the "666." The wheel was also emblazoned with the words "Mystic Lake" on it.

For the Minneapolis stop, Suicidal Tendencies, Down and Hatebreed will provide support for the evening.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday (April 24). Be sure to visit the Slayer website for ticketing details.

For both stops:

Citi Presale: Tuesday, 4/21 at 12pm Local Time

Artist Presale: Wednesday, 4/22 at 10am Local Time (PW: RIB2026)

On Sale: Friday, 4/24 at 10am Local Time

About 'Reign in Blood'

Slayer's third studio album, Reign in Blood, arrived on Oct. 20, 1986. The album had been intended to be released earlier but was held up over record label concerns over the classic opening song, "Angel of Death," about Josef Mengele and the human experimentation he conducted at Nazi concentration camps.

It was the band's first charting album, peaking at No. 94. But it has gone on to become one of the more revered albums in thrash metal thanks to songs such as "Angel of Death," "Postmortem," "Criminally Insane" and the legendary closer "Raining Blood."

Below, see a ranking of every Slayer song.